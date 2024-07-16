Splitgate devs tease next game… and it just looks like Splitgate again

Splitgate developer 1047 Games has begun teasing its next project and so far it’s looking like more of the same, which fans has excited, and a little confused.

Splitgate took the gaming world by storm in 2019 after its early access release. Much of the hype surrounding it was based on the idea that, in some ways, the game felt like playing classic Halo. At the time, it appeared to be receiving better community support as well, which was especially shocking for an indie development studio.

Looks familiar. Screenshot By Dot Esports via Splitgate on X (formerly Twitter)

Players who really wanted to succeed in Splitgate were also inclined to use the game’s central portal mechanic, which might be gamebreaking to other first-person shooters, but introduced an entirely new meta to Splitgate—though casual players didn’t love it. Eventually, Splitgate’s consistent support came to an end at a time that felt surprisingly too soon for a game that was doing so well at the time.

1047 Games noted that Splitgate would continue to receive occasional support, but that it’s major project now was a new game. The only thing we really know about the new title so far is it’s another free-to-play portal-based shooter.

That, combined with this cryptic new teaser, have fans claiming there’s basically just more Splitgate on the way. The video did show several futuristic characters and a jetpack, all of which would fit well in the studio’s original release.

The biggest question that’s popped up is what’s changed? If things are quite similar to Splitgate, some may question why it became a new game at all, especially when other industry juggernauts like Fortnite continue to change in the same build. 1047’s statement from 2022 pointed out its goals did not seem to align with that concept and that it didn’t want to “retrofit and live operate an existing product”—but what that means for this next title isn’t clear yet.

In addition, the Splitgate website now hosts a countdown highlighting the days, hours, and minutes until what is likely to be 1047’s next big reveal. Across social media, fans are showing plenty of excitement for 1047’s next big project, with many hoping a release date may come packaged with any new details.

A countdown to what, exactly? Screenshot via Splitgate.com by Dot Esports

Whether or not the Splitgate successor competes with Halo Infinite again or manages to surpass it is something players will have to wait and see.

