Splitgate gets revamped Custom Mode, new season coming soon

Splitgate’s new major update is bringing a revamped Custom Mode and an official end date to season zero.

Custom Mode has taken a backseat in Splitgate since the game launched. But with the new update, which is now live, 1047 Games CEO Ian Proulx said that it needed an overhaul.

“The main thing we’re doing is we’re overhauling our custom games… But the big difference with this update is that you’re going to be able to do that per team,” Proulx told Dot Esports. “Instead of it just being everybody has superspeed, or everybody has extra health, I mean, that’s fun, but that novelty kind of wears off. Now, it just really opens up the possibilities of different ways to play and ways to play in an asymmetrical way.”

The way players create a Custom Mode lobby has been completely overhauled. The UI received a “facelift” and it’s now much easier for players to scroll through game modes. Favored modes can now be saved and there will be custom game presets that allow players to set up a match much faster.

In addition to the big overhaul of Custom Mode, the game is getting a new season soon. The current season zero is ending on Nov. 30. Proulx didn’t go into detail about exactly what the new season will be called, but it won’t be 1.0. There’s still no official release date planned for the game.

The game also still lacks a next-gen version for Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5. Players can load up Splitgate on those consoles, but they’ll be playing the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the game. Proulx said there’s no ETA on when those games will have next-gen console versions, but it’s in the pipeline.

Players can also look forward to some kind of event around the holiday season, with a themed event in the works.

“We have more time to do a lot more with Christmas,” Proulx said. “So we definitely have some cool stuff planned around that, that will be even cooler than what we did [for Halloween].”

There was a themed map this Halloween, with some new skins that were both earnable and purchasable, plus new challenges and menu art. Fans can look forward to that and more in the upcoming holiday season.