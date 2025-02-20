Space Marine 2 devs team up with Hasbro for IP that’s ‘sure to be a hit’

Saber Interactive, creator of the immensely successful Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, have teamed up with Hasbro to develop a game based on one of the company’s “tentpole IPs” that is “sure to be a hit,” according to Hasbro’s CEO.

Recommended Videos

As reported by Gematsu on Feb. 20, Hasbro’s chief executive Chris Cocks spoke in an earnings call, announcing that “many new digital collaborations [are] in the works,” including Hasbro’s pairing with Saber Interactive. The Space Marine 2 developer is set to make a game based on one of Hasbro’s “tentpole IPs,” though the executive did not reveal what that would be.

“Combining high-octane single-player action and amazing multiplayer with Saber’s Swarm tech, this new AAA title, based on one of our tentpole IPs, is sure to be a hit,” Cocks said.

Space Marine 2 was one of the most successful Warhammer 40K video games ever released. Image via Saber St. Petersburg

Cocks added that he was a fan of multiple games from the developer and that Saber Interactive possesses “some of the best talent in the industry.” Hasbro notably owns a variety of popular intellectual properties, including Dungeons and Dragons, Transformers, Magic: The Gathering, and others. Given Saber Interactive’s experience with adapting tabletops into video games, we might be looking at a potential DnD action game, though Hasbro’s other properties, like G.I. Joe, Transformers, and Power Rangers might prove to be more fertile ground for a game more in tune with Saber’s past releases.

Space Marine 2 was one of the most successful 40K games in recent memory, playing out from the point of view of General Titus, an Ultramarine. It is packed-full of action and moment-to-moment gameplay, as was the first game, and Saber Interactive cemented itself as one of the best developers of these types of games. Whatever the IP the studio was given to work with, it’s bound to have high-octane and fast-paced gameplay.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy