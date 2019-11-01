Shadowlands revealed as World of Warcraft’s next expansion

Blizzard Entertainment revealed World of Warcraft’s eighth expansion, Shadowlands, today during BlizzCon 2019.

Sylvanas Windrunner’s obsession with death has brought the destruction of the Lich King, opening up the Shadowlands—a shadowy version of the real world.

Looming above the Icecrown Citadel, the realm of the dead awaits the heroes of Azeroth.

The new expansion is expected to increase the player level cap, add a range of abilities, and introduce dungeons, raids, and new zones, including Revendreth, Ardenweald, Maldraxxus, and Bastion.

World of Warcraft on Twitter No king rules forever. World of Warcraft #Shadowlands coming 2020! 💀 https://t.co/S77GzeGBVd https://t.co/gzXOax9Uh4

Further details concerning WoW’s latest expansion are expected to be revealed throughout the weekend. The official release date for Shadowlands has yet to be announced.