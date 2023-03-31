These are all Roblox Blair codes for April 2023

Roblox Blair is a creepy game where players must team up with others in order to catch ghosts. The game takes place in some terrifying locations, where jump scares and spooky encounters are the norm. You’re also not safe in Blair, either, as it’s extremely common for you or a teammate to mysteriously and instantly die due to an unfriendly ghost.

If you are trying to make sure this doesn’t happen to you, then you might be interested in redeeming some free codes for Roblox Blair. The codes can be redeemed by anyone, as long as they are not expired, and offer free cash. This cash can then be used to purchase equipment and tools that make your ghost-hunting much simpler. Or, you can use the cash to deck yourself out in some exclusive cosmetic items.

All of the active codes for Roblox Blair can be viewed below.

Active Roblox Blair codes – April 2023

All of the active codes below have been confirmed to be currently working in Roblox Blair as of the start of April.

LIKES_54500 — 200 Cash

— 200 Cash november500 — 500 Cash

— 500 Cash christmas2021 — 2,500 Cash

There are currently no expired codes in Roblox Blair, so you shouldn’t type in a code that will not work. In order to redeem a code in Roblox Blair, simply launch the game and then go to its main lobby screen. Click on the “Codes” box that is on the screen and then copy and paste an active code into the “Input Code” box. When your code is entered, press “Submit Code,” and you will receive whatever reward you redeemed.