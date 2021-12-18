Remnant: From the Ashes is free-to-keep on Epic Games—but only today

Epic Games is giving fans a free game every day for the holidays, and today, it’s Remnant: From the Ashes’ turn. The base game is available for free until 10am CT tomorrow, while expansions and editions also have a reduced price until next year.

Remnant: From the Ashes is the latest installment in Epic Games’ holiday sale, which will give out a new game every day until Dec. 30. In addition, the store is also hosting several deals with discounts ranging between 10 and 95 percent, according to its website. And, to top it off, “every full game over $14.99 gets a $10 off coupon,” its website says.

Remnant: From the Ashes can feel like the cross-breed of Dark Souls and a looter shooter, and fans who have played both types of games will feel the familiarity. While healing mechanics will remind players of Dark Souls’ Estus Flask and bonfires, its looting system also comes with a familiarity that players can spot in Ubisoft’s The Division franchise or People Can Fly’s 2021 shooter, Outriders.

Although the base game is free, players can also pick up the Swamps of Corsus and Subject of Ashes DLCs at half price. The game’s Complete Edition is also marked 50 percent off, and all the discounts run until Jan. 6. This means players can try out the game while it’s free and decide to invest in it later.

In addition to Remnant: From the Ashes, Epic has also given out Shenmue III and Neon Abyss. Players can snag Remnant: From the Ashes until 10am CT on Dec. 19, when the company will also reveal the next game in the sale.