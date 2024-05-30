Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked

Predecessor has numerous unique, playable heroes. Some heroes like to take the spotlight and get their hands dirty, while others provide support from the shadows, ensuring teams have the necessary resources to win team fights.

Recommended Videos

The free-to-play MOBA is based on the foundation laid by the now-defunct Paragon, which was developed by Epic Games and shut down in 2018. According to Omeda Studios, the game built upon Paragon’s existing visual assets and overhauled gameplay mechanics, characters, and to create “something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon.” So, who are these heroes that you play in Predecessor?

Best Predecessor heroes per position

There are five roles in Predecessor: Offlane, Midlane, Jungle, Carry, and Support. Each of these roles has a different playstyle, and their strength varies from meta adjustments.

Offlane

Nerves of Steel. Image via Omeda Studios

The offlane has heroes like Steel who have always found their way into every meta due to the heavy CC in their kit. Steel’s abilities make him a formidable tank with never-ending stuns and set-up plays on the map, which makes him an invaluable pick for every team. His ability to soak up damage also gives your team a solid frontline and keeps your carries safe.

However, if you want to go damage-heavy, Kwang is a great pick to deal an incredible amount of damage while having a versatile kit that allows you to close the gap to enemies and eliminate targets.

Midlane

Disintegrate. Image via Omeda Studios

There are a lot of heroes who can adapt well in the midlane’s diverse meta. Argus is one, and he’s one of the best mages in the game, retaining his place at the top despite recent nerfs. His abilities deal solid damage from a distance while also having stuns to set up plays. He can catch enemies off guard and shut down priority targets makes him a very strong pick.

Countess is also a great pick because of her mobility and lifesteal, which allows her to sustain herself in quick exchanges. You can also use some underrated picks such as Morigesh, Gideon, and Howitzer who have a unique playstyle if you want to start playing the midlane, as they’re good entry-level heroes.

Jungle

King of the Jungle. Image via Omeda Studios

If you’re just starting with jungle, you can never go wrong with Khaimera. His main power comes from his heavy sustain, allowing him to take longer trades and always come on top with his superior healing. His secondary, Invigorate, enables him to remove all debuffs, making it harder for enemies to stop him in his tracks.

Kallari is also a decent assassin with stealth-based abilities, which can be a good niche pick in certain circumstances.

Carry

Sorry, just killed your carry and vanished. Image via Omeda Studios

There are quite a few powerful carry picks in the meta, such as Drongo and TwinBlast. Drongo overwhelms the enemies with his damage which slowly gets to ridiculous levels in the end game. TwinBlast excels with his speed and burst damage, enabling him to enter a team fight quickly, secure a pick, and get out unscathed. If you want to have fun and make plays based on information-gathering tools to dictate the game’s tempo, you should try your hand with Wraith.

Support

Love those drums. Image via Omeda Studios

Pounding his drums, Narbash is a no-brainer addition to the best supports in the game as he has heals, CC, and damage reduction in his kit, which makes him a potent threat to any enemy. If you have a lot of squishy targets to keep alive, look no further than Muriel, as her global shields are amazing for protecting allies.

Phase has a high skill ceiling, but once you wrap your head around her linking ability with allies, the sky’s the limit with her because you can pull some great plays.

All Predecessor heroes

Adrenaline-filled battles. Image via Omeda Studio

Here are all the 35 playable heroes that you can play in Predecessor.

Heroes Main Position Difficulty Ability Names Argus Midlane Advanced Passive: Disintegrate

Basic Attack: Flux Bolt

Primary Ability: Dread Nova

Secondary Ability: Ether Crystal

Alternative Ability: Particle Shredder

Ultimate: Synaptic Obliterator Countess Midlane Advanced Passive: Blood Tithe

Basic Attack: Slice

Primary Ability: Shadow Slip

Secondary Ability: Eventide

Alternative Ability: Blade Siphon

Ultimate: Feast Crunch Offlane Expert Passive: Cross Crunch

Basic Attack: Crunch

Primary Ability: Left Crunch

Secondary Ability: Right Crunch

Alternative Ability: Forward Crunch

Ultimate: Re-Crunch Dekker Support Beginner Passive: Rocket Boots

Basic Attack: Energy Orb

Primary Ability: Photon Disruptor

Secondary Ability: Containment Fence

Alternative Ability: Stasis Bomb

Ultimate: Ion Strike Drongo Carry Beginner Passive: Wastelander

Basic Attack: Pistol Shot

Primary Ability: Gag Grenade

Secondary Ability: Rad Rounds

Alternative Ability: Old Rusty

Ultimate: Shrapnel Cannon Feng Mao Offlane Beginner

Passive: Precision Strike

Basic Attack: Sweep

Primary Ability: Reaping Dash

Secondary Ability: Safeguard

Alternative Ability: Hamstring

Ultimate: Earth Shatter Gadget Midlane Advanced Passive: Shock Absorber

Basic Attack: Spark

Primary Ability: Sticky Mine

Secondary Ability: Security Gate

Alternative Ability: Seek And Destroy

Ultimate: Tesla Dome Gideon Midlane Beginner Passive: Cosmic Power

Basic Attack: Portal Blast

Primary Ability: Cosmic Rift

Secondary Ability: Torn Space

Alternative Ability: Void Breach

Ultimate: Black Hole Greystone Offlane Beginner Basic Attack: Noble Strike

Primary Ability: Make Way

Secondary Ability: Sacred Oath

Alternative Ability: Assault The Gates

Ultimate: Stone Forged Soul GRIM.exe Midlane Advanced Passive: Pulse fire

Basic Attack: Pulse Cannon

Primary Ability: Displacement Blast

Secondary Ability: Assault Mode

Alternative Ability: Deflector Shield

Ultimate: G.T.F.O Grux Offlane Beginner Passive: Bloodlust

Basic Attack: Chop

Primary Ability: Smash&Grab

Secondary Ability: Crush

Alternative Ability: Chop

Ultimate: Warlords Challenge Howitzer Midlane Advanced Passive: Armed Salvo

Basic Attack: Cannon

Primary Ability: R2000 Missile

Secondary Ability: Land Mine

Alternative Ability: Slow Grenades

Ultimate: Make it Rain Iggy & Scorch Offlane Advanced Passive: Badlands Critter

Basic Attack: Spew

Primary Ability: Flame Turret

Secondary Ability: Oil Spill

Alternative Ability: Molotov

Ultimate: Inferno Kallari Offlane Expert Passive: Shadow Dance

Basic Attack: Slash

Primary Ability: Shadow Walk

Secondary Ability: Death Mark

Alternative Ability: Crippling Dagger

Ultimate: Guillotine Khaimera Jungle Beginner Passive: Spirit Regeneration

Basic Attack: Hack

Primary Ability: Unleash

Secondary Ability: Invigorate

Alternative Ability: Ambush

Ultimate: Cull Kira Carry Advanced Passive: Vengeance

Basic Attack: Bolt

Primary Ability: Dusk

Secondary Ability: Shadow Glide

Alternative Ability: Mercy

Ultimate: Purge Kwang Offlane Advanced Passive: Blade of the Heavens

Basic Attack: Heavenly Blade

Primary Ability: Judgement Of The Heavens

Secondary Ability: Surge Of The Heavens

Alternative Ability: Light Of The Heavens

Ultimate: Fury Of The Heavens Lt. Belica Support Advanced Passive: Innovation

Basic Attack: Burst Fire

Primary Ability: Seismic Assault

Secondary Ability: Void Drone

Alternative Ability: Void Bomb

Ultimate: Neural Disruptor Morigesh Offlane Beginner Passive: Pestilence

Basic Attack: Dagger

Primary Ability: Hive

Secondary Ability: Swarm

Alternative Ability: Mark

Ultimate: Curse Murdock Carry Beginner Passive: Shots Fired

Basic Attack: Single Fire

Primary Ability: Static Trap

Secondary Ability: Hot Pursuit

Alternative Ability: Buckshot

Ultimate: Long Arm Of The Law Muriel Support Advanced Passive: Sentinel

Basic Attack: Orb

Primary Ability: Serenity

Secondary Ability: Consecrated Ground

Alternative Ability: Alacrity

Ultimate: Reversal Of Fortune Narbash Support Beginner Passive: Beatdrop

Basic Attack: Wallop

Primary Ability: March

Secondary Ability: Song Of My People

Alternative Ability: Thunk

Ultimate: Crash Bang Boom Phase Support Expert Passive: Essence Catalyst

Basic Attack: Pulse Bolt

Primary Ability: Psychic Flare

Secondary Ability: Energy Lance

Alternative Ability: Telekinetic Link

Ultimate: Hyperflux Rampage Jungle Advanced Passive: King Of The Jungle

Basic Attack: Swipe

Primary Ability: Boulder Throw

Secondary Ability: Rumble

Alternative Ability: Pounce

Ultimate: Behemoth Revenant Carry Expert Passive: Bounty Hunter

Basic Attack: Hand Cannon

Primary Ability: Obliterate

Secondary Ability: Scar

Alternative Ability: Hellfire Rounds

Ultimate: Reckoning Riktor Offlane Advanced Passive: Riot Shield

Basic Attack: Whip

Primary Ability: Shock Therapy

Secondary Ability: Electrocute

Alternative Ability: Riplash

Ultimate: Skewer Serath Offlane Advanced Passive: Fallen Grace

Basic Attack: Angelic Smite

Primary Ability: Heavens Fury

Secondary Ability: Ascend

Alternative Ability: Chastise

Ultimate: Heresey Sevarog Offlane Advanced Passive: Reaper Of Souls

Basic Attack: Crush

Primary Ability: Siphon

Secondary Ability: Subjugate

Alternative Ability: Phantom Rush

Ultimate: Colossal Blow Shinbi Offlane Advanced Passive: Biting Melody

Basic Attack: Cutting Edge

Primary Ability: Line Tempo

Secondary Ability: Circle Rythm

Alternative Ability: Rushing Beat

Ultimate: All Kill! Sparrow Carry Beginner Passive: Relentless

Basic Attack: Bow Shot

Primary Ability: Hail Of Arrows

Secondary Ability: Heightened Senses

Alternative Ability: Piercing Shot

Ultimate: Inner Fire Steel Offlane Beginner Passive: Battering Barrier

Basic Attack: Punch

Primary Ability: Bull Rush

Secondary Ability: Force Shield

Alternative Ability: Shield Bash

Ultimate: Shield Slam The Fey Midlane Advanced Passive: Natures Vengeance

Basic Attack: Floret

Primary Ability: Bramble Patch

Secondary Ability: Harvest Nettles

Alternative Ability: Untamed Growth

Ultimate: Fly Trap TwinBlast Carry Advanced Passive: Gunslinger

Basic Attack: Double Shot

Primary Ability: Vaporize

Secondary Ability: Vortex Grenade

Alternative Ability: Rocket Dash

Ultimate: Ventilate Wraith Carry Expert Passive: Who’s There?

Basic Attack: Bang!

Primary Ability: Peekaboo!

Secondary Ability: Surprise, Surprise!

Alternative Ability: Knock, Knock!

Ultimate: Back it Up Zarus Offlane Advanced Passive: Gladiator

Basic Attack: Thrust

Primary Ability: Deflect

Secondary Ability:

Alternative Ability: Spear of Nyr

Ultimate: Coliseum

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more