Predecessor hero tier list: All playable heroes in Predecessor, ranked

Predecessor has numerous unique, playable heroes. Some heroes like to take the spotlight and get their hands dirty, while others provide support from the shadows, ensuring teams have the necessary resources to win team fights.
The free-to-play MOBA is based on the foundation laid by the now-defunct Paragon, which was developed by Epic Games and shut down in 2018. According to Omeda Studios, the game built upon Paragon’s existing visual assets and overhauled gameplay mechanics, characters, and to create “something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon.” So, who are these heroes that you play in Predecessor?
Best Predecessor heroes per position
There are five roles in Predecessor: Offlane, Midlane, Jungle, Carry, and Support. Each of these roles has a different playstyle, and their strength varies from meta adjustments.
Offlane
The offlane has heroes like Steel who have always found their way into every meta due to the heavy CC in their kit. Steel’s abilities make him a formidable tank with never-ending stuns and set-up plays on the map, which makes him an invaluable pick for every team. His ability to soak up damage also gives your team a solid frontline and keeps your carries safe.
However, if you want to go damage-heavy, Kwang is a great pick to deal an incredible amount of damage while having a versatile kit that allows you to close the gap to enemies and eliminate targets.
Midlane
There are a lot of heroes who can adapt well in the midlane’s diverse meta. Argus is one, and he’s one of the best mages in the game, retaining his place at the top despite recent nerfs. His abilities deal solid damage from a distance while also having stuns to set up plays. He can catch enemies off guard and shut down priority targets makes him a very strong pick.
Countess is also a great pick because of her mobility and lifesteal, which allows her to sustain herself in quick exchanges. You can also use some underrated picks such as Morigesh, Gideon, and Howitzer who have a unique playstyle if you want to start playing the midlane, as they’re good entry-level heroes.
Jungle
If you’re just starting with jungle, you can never go wrong with Khaimera. His main power comes from his heavy sustain, allowing him to take longer trades and always come on top with his superior healing. His secondary, Invigorate, enables him to remove all debuffs, making it harder for enemies to stop him in his tracks.
Kallari is also a decent assassin with stealth-based abilities, which can be a good niche pick in certain circumstances.
Carry
There are quite a few powerful carry picks in the meta, such as Drongo and TwinBlast. Drongo overwhelms the enemies with his damage which slowly gets to ridiculous levels in the end game. TwinBlast excels with his speed and burst damage, enabling him to enter a team fight quickly, secure a pick, and get out unscathed. If you want to have fun and make plays based on information-gathering tools to dictate the game’s tempo, you should try your hand with Wraith.
Support
Pounding his drums, Narbash is a no-brainer addition to the best supports in the game as he has heals, CC, and damage reduction in his kit, which makes him a potent threat to any enemy. If you have a lot of squishy targets to keep alive, look no further than Muriel, as her global shields are amazing for protecting allies.
Phase has a high skill ceiling, but once you wrap your head around her linking ability with allies, the sky’s the limit with her because you can pull some great plays.
All Predecessor heroes
Here are all the 35 playable heroes that you can play in Predecessor.
|Heroes
|Main Position
|Difficulty
|Ability Names
|Argus
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Disintegrate
Basic Attack: Flux Bolt
Primary Ability: Dread Nova
Secondary Ability: Ether Crystal
Alternative Ability: Particle Shredder
Ultimate: Synaptic Obliterator
|Countess
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Blood Tithe
Basic Attack: Slice
Primary Ability: Shadow Slip
Secondary Ability: Eventide
Alternative Ability: Blade Siphon
Ultimate: Feast
|Crunch
|Offlane
|Expert
|Passive: Cross Crunch
Basic Attack: Crunch
Primary Ability: Left Crunch
Secondary Ability: Right Crunch
Alternative Ability: Forward Crunch
Ultimate: Re-Crunch
|Dekker
|Support
|Beginner
|Passive: Rocket Boots
Basic Attack: Energy Orb
Primary Ability: Photon Disruptor
Secondary Ability: Containment Fence
Alternative Ability: Stasis Bomb
Ultimate: Ion Strike
|Drongo
|Carry
|Beginner
|Passive: Wastelander
Basic Attack: Pistol Shot
Primary Ability: Gag Grenade
Secondary Ability: Rad Rounds
Alternative Ability: Old Rusty
Ultimate: Shrapnel Cannon
|Feng Mao
|Offlane
|Beginner
Passive: Precision Strike
Basic Attack: Sweep
Primary Ability: Reaping Dash
Secondary Ability: Safeguard
Alternative Ability: Hamstring
Ultimate: Earth Shatter
|Gadget
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Shock Absorber
Basic Attack: Spark
Primary Ability: Sticky Mine
Secondary Ability: Security Gate
Alternative Ability: Seek And Destroy
Ultimate: Tesla Dome
|Gideon
|Midlane
|Beginner
|Passive: Cosmic Power
Basic Attack: Portal Blast
Primary Ability: Cosmic Rift
Secondary Ability: Torn Space
Alternative Ability: Void Breach
Ultimate: Black Hole
|Greystone
|Offlane
|Beginner
|Basic Attack: Noble Strike
Primary Ability: Make Way
Secondary Ability: Sacred Oath
Alternative Ability: Assault The Gates
Ultimate: Stone Forged Soul
|
|GRIM.exe
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Pulse fire
Basic Attack: Pulse Cannon
Primary Ability: Displacement Blast
Secondary Ability: Assault Mode
Alternative Ability: Deflector Shield
Ultimate: G.T.F.O
|Grux
|Offlane
|Beginner
|Passive: Bloodlust
Basic Attack: Chop
Primary Ability: Smash&Grab
Secondary Ability: Crush
Alternative Ability: Chop
Ultimate: Warlords Challenge
|Howitzer
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Armed Salvo
Basic Attack: Cannon
Primary Ability: R2000 Missile
Secondary Ability: Land Mine
Alternative Ability: Slow Grenades
Ultimate: Make it Rain
|Iggy & Scorch
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Badlands Critter
Basic Attack: Spew
Primary Ability: Flame Turret
Secondary Ability: Oil Spill
Alternative Ability: Molotov
Ultimate: Inferno
|Kallari
|Offlane
|Expert
|Passive: Shadow Dance
Basic Attack: Slash
Primary Ability: Shadow Walk
Secondary Ability: Death Mark
Alternative Ability: Crippling Dagger
Ultimate: Guillotine
|Khaimera
|Jungle
|Beginner
|Passive: Spirit Regeneration
Basic Attack: Hack
Primary Ability: Unleash
Secondary Ability: Invigorate
Alternative Ability: Ambush
Ultimate: Cull
|Kira
|Carry
|Advanced
|Passive: Vengeance
Basic Attack: Bolt
Primary Ability: Dusk
Secondary Ability: Shadow Glide
Alternative Ability: Mercy
Ultimate: Purge
|Kwang
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Blade of the Heavens
Basic Attack: Heavenly Blade
Primary Ability: Judgement Of The Heavens
Secondary Ability: Surge Of The Heavens
Alternative Ability: Light Of The Heavens
Ultimate: Fury Of The Heavens
|Lt. Belica
|Support
|Advanced
|Passive: Innovation
Basic Attack: Burst Fire
Primary Ability: Seismic Assault
Secondary Ability: Void Drone
Alternative Ability: Void Bomb
Ultimate: Neural Disruptor
|Morigesh
|Offlane
|Beginner
|Passive: Pestilence
Basic Attack: Dagger
Primary Ability: Hive
Secondary Ability: Swarm
Alternative Ability: Mark
Ultimate: Curse
|
|Murdock
|Carry
|Beginner
|Passive: Shots Fired
Basic Attack: Single Fire
Primary Ability: Static Trap
Secondary Ability: Hot Pursuit
Alternative Ability: Buckshot
Ultimate: Long Arm Of The Law
|Muriel
|Support
|Advanced
|Passive: Sentinel
Basic Attack: Orb
Primary Ability: Serenity
Secondary Ability: Consecrated Ground
Alternative Ability: Alacrity
Ultimate: Reversal Of Fortune
|Narbash
|Support
|Beginner
|Passive: Beatdrop
Basic Attack: Wallop
Primary Ability: March
Secondary Ability: Song Of My People
Alternative Ability: Thunk
Ultimate: Crash Bang Boom
|Phase
|Support
|Expert
|Passive: Essence Catalyst
Basic Attack: Pulse Bolt
Primary Ability: Psychic Flare
Secondary Ability: Energy Lance
Alternative Ability: Telekinetic Link
Ultimate: Hyperflux
|Rampage
|Jungle
|Advanced
|Passive: King Of The Jungle
Basic Attack: Swipe
Primary Ability: Boulder Throw
Secondary Ability: Rumble
Alternative Ability: Pounce
Ultimate: Behemoth
|Revenant
|Carry
|Expert
|Passive: Bounty Hunter
Basic Attack: Hand Cannon
Primary Ability: Obliterate
Secondary Ability: Scar
Alternative Ability: Hellfire Rounds
Ultimate: Reckoning
|Riktor
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Riot Shield
Basic Attack: Whip
Primary Ability: Shock Therapy
Secondary Ability: Electrocute
Alternative Ability: Riplash
Ultimate: Skewer
|Serath
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Fallen Grace
Basic Attack: Angelic Smite
Primary Ability: Heavens Fury
Secondary Ability: Ascend
Alternative Ability: Chastise
Ultimate: Heresey
|Sevarog
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Reaper Of Souls
Basic Attack: Crush
Primary Ability: Siphon
Secondary Ability: Subjugate
Alternative Ability: Phantom Rush
Ultimate: Colossal Blow
|Shinbi
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Biting Melody
Basic Attack: Cutting Edge
Primary Ability: Line Tempo
Secondary Ability: Circle Rythm
Alternative Ability: Rushing Beat
Ultimate: All Kill!
|Sparrow
|Carry
|Beginner
|Passive: Relentless
Basic Attack: Bow Shot
Primary Ability: Hail Of Arrows
Secondary Ability: Heightened Senses
Alternative Ability: Piercing Shot
Ultimate: Inner Fire
|Steel
|Offlane
|Beginner
|Passive: Battering Barrier
Basic Attack: Punch
Primary Ability: Bull Rush
Secondary Ability: Force Shield
Alternative Ability: Shield Bash
Ultimate: Shield Slam
|The Fey
|Midlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Natures Vengeance
Basic Attack: Floret
Primary Ability: Bramble Patch
Secondary Ability: Harvest Nettles
Alternative Ability: Untamed Growth
Ultimate: Fly Trap
|TwinBlast
|Carry
|Advanced
|Passive: Gunslinger
Basic Attack: Double Shot
Primary Ability: Vaporize
Secondary Ability: Vortex Grenade
Alternative Ability: Rocket Dash
Ultimate: Ventilate
|Wraith
|Carry
|Expert
|Passive: Who’s There?
Basic Attack: Bang!
Primary Ability: Peekaboo!
Secondary Ability: Surprise, Surprise!
Alternative Ability: Knock, Knock!
Ultimate: Back it Up
|Zarus
|Offlane
|Advanced
|Passive: Gladiator
Basic Attack: Thrust
Primary Ability: Deflect
Secondary Ability:
Alternative Ability: Spear of Nyr
Ultimate: Coliseum