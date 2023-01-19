Pokémon-like Temtem to kick off its esports leg with $60,000 TemCS tournament this weekend

Creature-collection game Temtem will begin its officially-sanctioned esports circuit with a $60,000 prize pool competition in the Americas region this weekend.

From Jan. 21 to 22, Temtem players will face off in competitive battles for their share of the prize pool, with more events running throughout the year in what the game’s publisher Crema is calling the Temtem Championship Series, or TemCS for short.

Image via Crema

“TemCS tournaments are played using the Temtem competitive battle format,” Crema said. “Matches are sets of best of three. This means every match consists of three consecutive games, where a player is declared winner immediately after having won two of the games. Side selection is assigned at random during the first game of every match, and after that, the loser of the last game picks a side in the next one.”

The TemCS will be supported in three regions, including the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and PCFC (Asia and Oceania), concluding in a World Championship tournament in September after several regional tournaments throughout the year.

While money prizes are the main draw, players of Temtem can also participate and win in-game prizes “such as Novas and Feathers” that “will be awarded throughout the stages, based on players’ final standings at the end of each tournament.”

Image via Crema

Players interested in competing can sign up on the Temtem official website and find more information.