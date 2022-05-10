Nintendo reveals May Indie World Direct

Nintendo has announced the date of the next installment of its Indie World showcase videos.

Viewers will be able to tune in on May 11 at 9am CT to check out 20 minutes’ worth of new indie titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo did not share which indie titles would be included in the showcase, but Indie World videos typically feature a mix of original indies, ports from other consoles and PC, and a handful of surprises or new announcements.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new Indie World Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.



Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/OCOJhqYfD9

Previous Indie World-supported titles have included Wingspan and its European Edition expansion, a peaceful board game about collecting birds, and Bugsnax, the critically-acclaimed cartoon adventure game. Alongside Nintendo’s occasional Indie World showcases, the Indie World Twitter account frequently tweets out information about upcoming Switch indie titles. Indie World showcases usually don’t feature first-party Nintendo titles.

Nintendo’s next big first-party Direct will likely take place in June alongside Summer Game Fest 2022 and other major developer and publisher showcases. Fans have been waiting not-so-patiently for news on big upcoming titles like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While this Indie World showcase won’t contain any of Nintendo’s heaviest hitters, it’s still worth a watch to see what smaller titles will grace the Switch later this year and beyond.