Everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2022

Check out the dates, events, participating companies, and how to watch.

Summer Game Fest is an all-digital, yearly celebration of the game industry that takes place somewhere between June and August each year. It is organized by Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards.

During the festival, several developers and publishers will host their own events and showcases, giving players a first look at some of the next titles to be released. Last year, Summer Game Fest began on June 10 and Amazon’s MMORPG New World was one of its highlights.

Summer Game Fest 2022 dates and events

The 2022 edition of Summer Game Fest begins on Thursday, June 9, with a special showcase hosted by producer Geoff Keighley. This “multi-hour live spectacular featuring new game announcements, special guests from the gaming industry, and more” starts at 1pm CT.

We Have A Date!



Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT.



I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs.



Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

A special 10-year anniversary edition of Day of the Devs, presented by Double Fine and iam8bit, begins right after, showcasing some of the best upcoming indie games.

Summer Game Fest Live! kicks off JUNE 9, streaming LIVE from LA at 11 AM PT!



And right after that: Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition begins 😎



We're celebrating 10 years of DOTD by showcasing some of the BEST upcoming indie games.



👇👇👇https://t.co/Oo1fboX3tj pic.twitter.com/rxh0p3gWVq — Day of the Devs (@dayofthedevs) May 5, 2022

Two other events have been announced so far: Tribeca Games Spotlight, starting at 2pm CT on Friday, June 10, and a joint showcase by Xbox and Bethesda at 12pm CT on Sunday, June 12. The lineup for the Tribeca event was already revealed, including games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cuphead: Delicious Last Course, and American Arcadia.

The games lineup for the @Tribeca Festival has been revealed:



– A Plague Tale: Requiem

– Cuphead: Delicious Last Course

– American Arcadia

– As Dusk Falls

– Immortality

– Oxenfree II

– The Cub

– Thirsty Suitors

– Venba



Watch a showcase during #SummerGameFest on June 10. pic.twitter.com/AB5HsLgx13 — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) April 26, 2022

Keighley also mentioned there was a lot more coming up in June, asking fans to stay tuned for news. You can add the events above to your calendar, as well as sign up to get notified when new ones are announced, on the festival’s official website.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022

You can watch the events for free on all major platforms. The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest’s official channels on platforms like Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube will hold the main stream. Co-streams will also be allowed, which means you can possibly watch the event through your favorite streamer.

The June 9 showcase will air in select cinemas through a new partnership with IMAX, which will also bring The Game Awards to the big screen in December.

Surprise! On June 9, you can watch #SummerGameFest Live in @imax!



Here's the announcement trailer for our new partnership with @imax to bring all the amazing game trailers and announcements to you in the world's biggest and best cinema format!



Tickets on sale next week! pic.twitter.com/mhnLqqYR87 — Summer Game Fest – Live June 9 (@summergamefest) May 5, 2022

Summer Game Fest 2022 participating companies

So far, 35 partners were added to Summer Game Fest 2022’s official website, along with a “stay tuned” message for more partner announcements. It’s unclear if this is the final list.

Here are all of the participating companies that have already been announced:

2K Games

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

EA Games

Epic Games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Koch Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

Netflix

Prime Gaming

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega

Sony PlayStation

Square Enix

Steam

Tencent Games

Tribeca Festival

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, but you can also sign up on the Summer Game Fest website to be notified of any updates.