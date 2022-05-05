Everything you need to know about Summer Game Fest 2022

Summer Game Fest is an all-digital, yearly celebration of the game industry that takes place somewhere between June and August each year. It is organized by Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards.
During the festival, several developers and publishers will host their own events and showcases, giving players a first look at some of the next titles to be released. Last year, Summer Game Fest began on June 10 and Amazon’s MMORPG New World was one of its highlights.
Summer Game Fest 2022 dates and events
The 2022 edition of Summer Game Fest begins on Thursday, June 9, with a special showcase hosted by producer Geoff Keighley. This “multi-hour live spectacular featuring new game announcements, special guests from the gaming industry, and more” starts at 1pm CT.
A special 10-year anniversary edition of Day of the Devs, presented by Double Fine and iam8bit, begins right after, showcasing some of the best upcoming indie games.
Two other events have been announced so far: Tribeca Games Spotlight, starting at 2pm CT on Friday, June 10, and a joint showcase by Xbox and Bethesda at 12pm CT on Sunday, June 12. The lineup for the Tribeca event was already revealed, including games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cuphead: Delicious Last Course, and American Arcadia.
Keighley also mentioned there was a lot more coming up in June, asking fans to stay tuned for news. You can add the events above to your calendar, as well as sign up to get notified when new ones are announced, on the festival’s official website.
How to watch Summer Game Fest 2022
You can watch the events for free on all major platforms. The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest’s official channels on platforms like Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube will hold the main stream. Co-streams will also be allowed, which means you can possibly watch the event through your favorite streamer.
The June 9 showcase will air in select cinemas through a new partnership with IMAX, which will also bring The Game Awards to the big screen in December.
Summer Game Fest 2022 participating companies
So far, 35 partners were added to Summer Game Fest 2022’s official website, along with a “stay tuned” message for more partner announcements. It’s unclear if this is the final list.
Here are all of the participating companies that have already been announced:
- 2K Games
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Blizzard Entertainment
- Capcom
- Devolver Digital
- Dotemu
- EA Games
- Epic Games
- Finji
- Frontier
- Gearbox Publishing
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Innersloth
- Koch Media
- Mediatonic
- MiHoYo
- Netflix
- Prime Gaming
- Psyonix
- Raw Fury
- Riot Games
- Saber Interactive
- Sega
- Sony PlayStation
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Tencent Games
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Wizards of the Coast
- Xbox
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available, but you can also sign up on the Summer Game Fest website to be notified of any updates.