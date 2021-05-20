Summer Game Fest 2021 begins on June 10, will feature ‘more than a dozen world premieres and announcements’

The streams will be run by the publishers and developers.

Geoff Keighley, executive producer of several events and host of The Game Awards, is bringing Summer Game Fest back in a new, condensed format, starting on June 10 with its “Kick Off Live!” broadcast.

The event, which is presented in part by Amazon’s Prime Gaming, will run throughout June and July, with plans to highlight various developer and publisher showcases.

Keighley has released a full list of companies that will be taking part in Summer Games Fest in some form, confirming that the Kick Off stream will feature “more than a dozen world premieres and announcements from select publishers.”

Summer Game Fest 2021 is also listing Ubisoft Forward, Steam Next Fest, and EA Play Live on its official calendar of events. In an interview with VGC, Keighley said there would be crossover with events like E3 2021, but the streams included in Summer Game Fest were being run by the publishers and developers.

“Most of the companies will be involved in the Kick Off show with some content,” Keighley said. “Some of them will have their own events and will save some of their big announcements for those. We’ll have a Kick Off show, then we’ll have individual events like Ubisoft Forward which is announced for Saturday, June 12 as part of Summer Game Fest and I think it’s also part of E3. But it’s ultimately Ubisoft’s event and E3 and Summer Game Fest are co-streaming the event.”

Here is a full list of all the developers and publishers listed as partners for Summer Game Fest 2021.

2K

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Battlestate Games

Blizzard Entertainment

Capcom

Devolver Digital

Dotemu

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Finji, Frontier

Gearbox Publishing

Hi-Rez Studios

Inner Sloth

Koch Media

Mediatonic

MiHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw Fury

Riot Games

Saber Interactive

Sega, Steam

Square Enix

Tribeca Festival

Tencent Games

Warner Bros. Games

Ubisoft

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox

Keighley said that he has had no conversations with the ESA about working or getting involved with E3, but he is still open to doing something that will bring the two videogame showcases together in some way next month.

You can expect more details about Sumer Game Fest 2021 to drop in the coming weeks, and you can view the full schedule and sign up for notifications on the event’s official website.