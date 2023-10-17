New King Kong game branded ‘complete scam’ by disappointed player

Skull Island: Rise of Kong met a harsh awakening just the night before its Oct. 17 release. Twitter user ‘RickDaSquirrel’ shared snippets of the game in action and warned other gamers against purchasing it, labeling it a “complete scam.”

This viral tweet shows an alarming cutscene that packages most of the game’s issues into a 15-second clip. Concerning visuals with textures popping in and out, a static image representing a roaring monster that doesn’t even fill the whole frame, the closeup of Kong’s face and when Kong leaps forward to smash the ground, even the cutscene struggles with the frame rate.

Actual cutscene



DO NOT BUY THE NEW KING KONG GAME. IT IS A COMPLETE SCAM pic.twitter.com/6hiCWOSnNc — Rick (@RickDaSquirrel) October 16, 2023

Rick shared a few more clips of his experience, in one of which he said “I take back every bad thing I said about Godzilla PS4.”

This next clip starts off with a set of crab enemies that glide around the screen with what can barely be called animations before a fight breaks out. A fight with clunky combat, more framerate issues, and an underwhelming finish.

Before he seriously shared his thoughts, Rick jokingly shared a clip of the game with the caption “New King Kong game looks like game of the year material.”

Another clip effectively showcasing the game’s core issues, it kicks off with Kong walking along with some out-of-place dust particles before he slips and falls down a cliffside, landing in a sandy arena in which he faces off with a giant sand-dwelling worm monster. Kong beats his chest with some more out-of-place visual effects before he roars and the clip ends.

While plenty of gamers are having fun making jabs at this game, it did raise an important conversation about the working conditions of game developers. Comerade_Waluigi claimed the poor results of this game were thanks to the argument that devs should be able to make “shorter games with worse graphics.” It sparked debate that the devs of games like this are the most overworked thanks to how often they are expected to churn out low-quality games. Dot Esports has reached out to developer IguanaBee for comment.

About the author