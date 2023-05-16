Fortnite has had all sorts of collaborations throughout the years. Some have been monstrous in size, while others have involved monsters of varying sizes. None, however, have involved Godzilla, the King of the Monsters himself. But that could change soon, potentially.

A number of things that appear to be hints and signs have emerged in-game, leading some players to believe a massive crossover between the two franchises could be in the pipeline. Is it true, though? That’s the question that has been on everyone’s mind for weeks now.

Will there be a Godzilla event in Fortnite?

A Godzilla event in Fortnite hasn’t been confirmed yet, but a lot of evidence seems to suggest it could be. Most of it exists within the current map, while one hint appeared in the past more than four years ago.

First and foremost, the map currently has a Tokyo-inspired POI called Mega City, which is coincidental. Godzilla has attacked Tokyo 13 times—more than any other city. If a crossover were to happen, now is the perfect time since the iconic sea monster will feel right at home.

Image via Epic Games

What’s more, a new NPC named Thunder, who looks a lot like a human-sized version of Godzilla and was codenamed ‘Lizardzilla’ can be found hanging out on an island south of Steamy Springs. It’s also suspiciously located right near a pool of water that looks like the perfect place for the real Godzilla to emerge from, as it tends to do time and time again in the films.

Screengrab via randomChievos on YouTube

Have you ever looked really closely at the towers at Marine Monolith? According to some players, they have a design that, while subjective, looks a lot like Godzilla’s head with an open mouth bearing fangs. It even has eyes on either side, and the name of the POI is associated with the sea.

Screengrab via randomChievos on YouTube

It’s also worth mentioning that in season nine, which was live in May 2019, the ice near the bottom of the iceberg in Polar Peak was changed to reveal an enormous eye. Many players at the time believed this was a hint that Godzilla could come eventually, and that time might be soon.

Screengrab via Fortnite Insider on YouTube

Call it what you want, but all of the hints mentioned above make it seem like a Godzilla event in Fortnite is entirely possible, and it might even happen soon on the current iteration of the map. We’ll find out once this season ends in June.

