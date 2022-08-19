MultiVersus was July’s best-selling title, according to NPD

MultiVersus, the latest platform fighter game, has taken the world by storm. Players are logging in by the millions to fight with and against the characters that they remember from childhood. The game quickly became the most played fighting game last month, and according to The NPD Group, it was the best-selling video game in the U.S. in July.

First reported by VGC, the game achieved this status due to the different Founder’s Packs that range from $40 to $100. According to the graphic produced by NPD, MultiVersus became the top best-selling game, knocking Elden Ring to number two and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga to third place.

Image via The NPD Group

The only other new games to be added to the list were Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and Digimon Survive, both coming in higher places on the list, but not close to the top spot. If players continue to show financial support for the game into August for the first season, it could be that we’ll see MultiVersus high on the list for August when it comes out next month.

In the coming weeks and months, it looks that Player First Games is going to be adding new characters like Morty Smith, Rick Sanchez, Stripe/Gizmo, and Black Adam. This will likely continue the hype for the game and will likely drive purchases of these new characters through the game’s currency Gleamium.

If MultiVersus is able to maintain this financial success, the game will be able to continue to add fighters for seasons to come.