Microsoft to host Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks annual gaming showcase in June

The annual Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks gaming showcase will take place in June, Microsoft announced today.

The official Xbox blog post mentioned that the livestream “will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world.” More information will also be released “about the diverse lineup of games coming soon to the Xbox ecosystem.”

Games from both studios, as well as from their partner developers and game makers, will be shown in the stream that may include trailers, gameplay showcases, and teasers for their existing and upcoming projects.

Some titles that could show up in the showcase may include Bethesda’s much-anticipated sci-fi game Starfield, as well as Xbox’s Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 from Obsidian Entertainment, and Playground Games’ Fable. All of these games still do not have details available, especially in terms of their release dates, so the showcase could be a perfect opportunity to reveal those.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games showcase will be streamed on the official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok platforms of Xbox on Sunday, June 12, at 12pm CT. It’ll be available in over 30 languages worldwide.