Microsoft reveals new overhauled Store coming to Xbox

The Microsoft Store on Xbox is being rebuilt from the ground up.

Microsoft introduced a new look at an upcoming overhaul to the Microsoft Store on Xbox today. It’ll be available in beta on Aug. 5 for some Xbox Insiders.

The store has been rebuilt “from the ground up to be faster, safer and easier to user than ever before,” according to Microsoft. The store is more than twice as fast as before and it’ll launch in under two seconds with its improved performance.

The aesthetic and design of the new store will be familiar to anyone who’s used the Xbox app on PC. In fact, it’s basically the same thing but with navigation mapped to a controller instead of a mouse.

“The Microsoft Store on Xbox makes it easier than ever to discover what you’re looking for, whether you want to try out a gaming membership like Xbox Game Pass, find a specific title or DLC, or access an app, movie or TV show,” Microsoft said. “View trailers inline while you search and browse (or turn on autoplay for the most seamless experience), easily see which games your friends are playing, and get information about discounts and offers at a glance.”

The store was also designed with safety in mind to help parents filter what can be seen by children using the account. Customers must be signed in to their account before browsing. It will also offer a more personalized experience for those who are logged in.

The new store experience will roll out this fall for all users, but some Xbox Insiders will get access as early as this week.