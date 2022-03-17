Mario Kart 8’s first wave of DLC courses has a release time

Players in some regions will get their hands on the game sooner than anticipated

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting its first wave of DLC on Friday, and players are eager to get their hands on the newest courses onto their Switches so they can relive the memories of Mario Kart courses past.

Australia and the UK both have release times for the DLC, but at the time of writing no official time for the US has been revealed. Because the UK release time lines up with Australia’s release time, many are assuming the U.S. release time will be the same.

The release date was found on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe page in the Australian Nintendo eShop, which said that wave one would be released at 10am AEDT.

Here is the screenshot showing it pic.twitter.com/blxmZpU15u — VikeMK (@VikeMK) March 17, 2022

If Australia’s release time dictates the release time for the rest of the world, here are the release times for each region. Times marked with an asterisk are times that are officially confirmed by Nintendo at the time of writing.

Australia: March 18, 10am AEDT*

Europe: March 18, 12am CET

UK: March 17, 11pm GMT*

East coast U.S.: March 17, 7pm ET

West coast U.S.: March 17, 4pm PT

The game’s DLC is available for pre-download for some players now, and others will be able to update their games at the time listed above. Eight new courses are coming in the DLC, and players who want to get them in their games should either be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack or purchase the DLC from the Nintendo eShop.