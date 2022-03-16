Can you preload Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is getting some new DLC and players are ready to get access to new courses that are available starting Friday, March 18.

The Booster Course Pass launches on Friday and, according to Nintendo UK, the Booster Course Pass is available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members to download now.

To download the content ahead of time, players can head to the Booster Course‘s Nintendo eShop page. There will be a tab for the Expansion Pack that will allow users to download the content. Some players who have the digital version of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also reported their games automatically updated to pre-download the content if they pre-ordered the DLC, but those with a physical copy of the game who pre-ordered the DLC were unable to get it to pre-download.

New courses are being added to Mario Kart 8 in six waves of content. Eight courses will be added in the first wave, which releases on March 18. Another 40 tracks are coming in the next five waves. The first wave of tracks is divided into two Cup races.

Paris Promenade, Toad Circuit, Choco Mountain, and Coconut Mall are in the first Cup race. The second Cup race consists of Tokyo Blur, Shroom Ridge, Sky Garden, and Ninja Hideaway. All courses are recreations of old Mario Kart game courses.

The rest of the new Mario Kart 8 DLC courses will come in batches of eight remastered courses each until 2023. Specific release dates have yet to be revealed by Nintendo.