Mario Kart 8 Deluxe datamine claims to leak upcoming maps

Nintendo today launched eight new maps for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with their Booster Course Pass DLC, but dataminers have unearthed what could be the next new additions coming to the game. In a post on Reddit, datamined promotional art for the slate of DLC claims to show players a glimpse of the upcoming maps.

Looks like we got a datamine leak after all. Courses on here include:

– Sydney Sprint (tour)

– LA Laps (tour)

– Mario Circuit (SNES)

– Koopa Cape (Wii)



Can you see any more? pic.twitter.com/uv6bGadUye — Joshua 'NantenJex' Goldie (@MrNantendo) March 18, 2022

There are a ton visible and fans have pointed out all the familiar locations that can be seen from previous games. Like with today’s additions, not only are there maps that debuted in console titles, but also new maps from 2021’s Mario Kart Tour smartphone game.

Here is a look at some of the maps spotted in the image.

Sydney Sprint

New York Minute

Singapore Speedway

Mario Circuit

Sunset Wilds

DK Summit

Maple Treeway

Waluigi Stadium

Rainbow Road

Merry Mountain

Vancouver Velocity

Vanilla Lake

Right now, there is no way to confirm the authenticity of the image or the maps inside ever being added to the game. Over the next year there is set to be 40 new courses added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This being the case, it isn’t surprising that these titles would be making their way to the Nintendo Switch title.

If you’re eager to get back racing then today has seen eight new additions to try out. Here is a list of all the new maps available with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass today.