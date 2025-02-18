Lost Records: Bloom & Rage part 1 review: An unforgettable nostalgia trip

Put your Goosebumps books away, pack your CD Walkman, and feed your Tamagotchi before you go because Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will take you on a ’90s journey you will never forget.

Before exploring what makes Lost Records: Bloom & Rage unique, let’s get the inevitable Life Is Strange comparisons out of the way. Both games are female-led narrative adventures with stories headed up by young people who uncover something unusual they can’t explain. And that’s where the similarities end. As much as I loved Life Is Strange, this latest immersive story from Don’t Nod Studios has enraptured me, heart and soul, and I guarantee it will do the same for any other ’90s kid.

There are some eerie moments when exploring the woods. Image via Don’t Nod Studios

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage follows four friends who spent an unforgettable summer together in 1995 in their hometown of Velvet Cove, only to disband their friendship group, promising never to speak of what happened again. Then a box appears 27 years later with an ominous message scrawled across it: “Remember 1995? I was there.” Now, Swann and her old friends must try to remember what happened back then, why they promised never to speak of it again, and why someone would bring it up so many years later.

Lights… Camera…

Playing as Swann, you explore the world through her eyes or, rather, her camera lens. The camcorder is a fun and immersive tool that helps Swann uncover clues and discover collectibles. It also doubles as a flashlight, which is incredibly helpful at times. The camcorder mechanic is well thought out, with a post-production editing space to rearrange or delete recorded clips. Replaying scenes in Collectible Mode lets you see what characters would say or do without altering your progress, giving you a way to find every collectible you may have missed along the way. For completionists, this is a dream.

The girls had big plans and big dreams. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The story’s pacing is relaxed and perhaps too slow for some. It feels purposefully unhurried to mirror that long, lazy summer vibe we loved so much back in our teenage years. I tried to fight against being swept up in the ’90s nostalgia of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, but the battle was lost before the first 1995 scene was over. The Troll dolls on Swann’s desk were a nice touch, as was the retro pattern on her calendar that seemed to be everywhere in the 1990s.

It is pretty amazing how much of Swann’s interests aligned with my own at that age, from reading horror novels possibly too advanced for my age to writing embarrassing fan fiction about Scully from The X-Files. I could go on forever about how the Don’t Nod team perfectly recreated a ’90s teen room. Not one corner of Swann’s room doesn’t spark a memory (what was with our obsession with stickers?!) or makes you realize how much ’90s fashion has returned this decade.

How many Tamagotchis did you kill in the 90s? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Graphically, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is a sumptuous delight in which textures, light, and color help set the scene. The 1995 flashbacks have a subtle but effective hazy glow that perfectly manifests childhood’s long, hot summers and the difficult recollection of a long-since buried memory. As you play, it is worth taking it slow and absorbing every scene in minute detail, especially via Swann’s camera.

Back in the summer of ’95

Some of the nudges to the memory aren’t so sweet for you as a player or for the characters. This becomes clear whenever we return to 2022, as Autumn and Swann, and eventually Nora, reminisce. The switch from one decade to another feels easy and natural as the women try to piece together what happened back in 1995. Memories are jogged, and your decisions as the player will ease you into another flashback to that fateful summer with the occasional voiceover as the women recall sweet, awkward, or difficult moments.

Never forget to pet the cat before you leave! Screenshot by Dot Esports

What starts as a cute nostalgia trip slowly unfolds into an intriguing story as you learn more about each of Swann’s new friends. The game gives you enough time to bond with each of them, making choices that affect who you become closer with and how the group helps Swann grow in confidence.

A huge part of what makes Lost Records: Bloom & Rage great is the music and sound design. There are some pleasant ASMR moments when investigating objects, but the real joy comes from the music. The hypnotic and evocative original soundtrack from the Canadian electropop duo Milk & Bone provides the perfect backdrop to the story. The wistful female vocals, clean drum loops, and haunting synth combine in a way that perfectly evokes that bittersweet longing for something that will never happen again.

Zines like these have made a comeback recently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the story continued, there were moments when my stomach dropped as my camera picked up something eerie, building to a powerful cliffhanger that would leave even the hardest of hearts in tears. While the credits rolled, I was so sad it was over and could not believe I’d have to wait until April for the next part. But the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, I will replay every scene to uncover everything there is to find in the curious town of Velvet Cove.

9 Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Review Part One is the perfect beginning to a story that will stay with you for a long time to come, all set against an evocative soundtrack. Pros Immersive storyline

Gorgeous scenery

Talented voice acting

Camcorder feature is unique and diverting

Stunning soundtrack Cons Slow pacing could irritate some players

Swann's constant sighing gets old fast

No nostalgic appeal to much older or younger players A copy of this game was provided by the publisher for review. Reviewed on PC.

