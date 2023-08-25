Lies of P director says fans may have missed a crucial hint from 2021 trailer

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi has teased fans that they may have missed a crucial story hint from the game’s initial trailer in 2021.

Set to release on Sept. 19, Lies of P has attracted plenty of speculation regarding the petrification disease, with fans sharing several theories on the game. Passionate gamers are well-versed in digging through trailers for every tidbit of information possible, but it seems that something crucial may have been missed from the reveal trailer in 2021.

While speaking to Dot Esports at Gamescom today, Choi teased that some of Gepetto’s words could point players in the right direction.

“We can say there is someone behind the whole thing, but the main story is something you need to figure out,” Choi told Dot Esports. “There is a trailer we released in 2021 if you listen carefully to Gepetto, there is a hint to help you understand.”

While many fans may have missed that hint, the developers have been left stunned by the theories that players have been coming up with online—some of which are close to certain storylines in the game.

“We went through everything and we were always sharing these things [within our group],” Choi said. “We were always surprised, it really shocked us.”

Theories about the game range from the fate of Gepetto’s real son to how a battle against a whale will occur, with some believing the “whale” is actually Gepetto’s submarine base.

Fans won’t have to wait too long to finally find out the secrets, though, since Lies of P will be released in less than a month.

Disclaimer: The quotes used in this article were gathered via an interview conducted by Vic Hood at Gamescom on Aug. 25, 2023.

