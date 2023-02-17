Kerbal Space Program 2 looks even more stunning when compared to the original

There are very few games that truly show the scientific process in action, allowing players to test out their ideas in a methodical way. In the first Kerbal Space Program, players were set free to build, test, and then problem-solve their way into space travel. Now, the sequel is expected to release in a week and fans are beginning to notice how big of an upgrade it will be.

In a recent post shared on Reddit, players can see side-by-side images of some of the scenes that were shown off so far in the game. The Kerbal Space Program 2 looks like it’s going to be a serious visual upgrade, with the textures and environments looking much more detailed when compared to the first game.

In this clip, players can see that there appear to be actual environments around the rocket and even when viewing the planet from orbit. In the first Kerbal Space Program, these were just muddy green textures that served as a solid area to launch your rocket from. It’s still not the most impressive scenery in gaming, but it does appear to be a vast improvement over the original.

The actual technology appears more detailed as well, with each individual module having little pieces that make it stand out on the rocket or satellite. Earth appears much nicer from orbit too, with players able to make out the actual atmosphere of the planet. That will make it that much more of an award to get your spaceship to orbit for the first time.

The first Kerbal Space Program had the help of a lot of visual mods from the community and the comments on the Reddit post claim they can’t wait to see what fans do with the next game. Kerbal Space Program 2 is set to be released on Feb. 24.