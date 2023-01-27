Is the Dead Space (2023) remake multiplayer?

The Dead Space remake is introducing a whole new generation of players to the series that gave so many nightmares a decade and a half ago. Players who never played the original may be wondering if they can soften the blow of this world by tackling with a friend. Having someone you trust nearby can help make everything a little less scary.

It makes sense why some players would be curious about this, as Dead Space 2 and 3 both had some form of multiplayer. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not the Dead Space (2023) remake will have co-op or multiplayer.

Will the Dead Space (2023) remake have multiplayer?

Unfortunately, players will be going it alone in the Dead Space (2023) remake, as it’s a single-player-only experience. The game is meant to be an intense and personal horror experience that is completely built around the player triggering events. If there were more than one person, the game wouldn’t be as impactful.

The remake follows the same trends as the first game in a lot of ways and that includes the lack of any multiplayer modes.

Maybe if Motive moves forward with a remake of Dead Space 2, that game will include a multiplayer mode like the original. Players may even find a way to mod-in a multiplayer experience in the Dead Space remake if it gets popular enough.

However, on release players will be diving into the USG Ishimura by themselves and be forced to encounter some truly horrific sights in Dead Space all over again.