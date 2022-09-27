Phasmobia has captured the hearts of PC gamers across the world, but console players have been left out of all of the fun.

Since it was revealed on Sept. 16, 2020, Phasmobia has become a popular game for many YouTubers and streamers to play during the spooky seasons, especially throughout October. As a result of its fun and scary gameplay, the game has accumulated widespread popularity and continues to remain a top seller on Steam. Its developers have consistently made content and gameplay tweaks that keep investigators searching for more.

Yet, one of the biggest questions many had with Phasmobia is why the game was only released to PC via Steam instead of opting to move onto any other systems. Now, two years after that release date, one of the biggest questions many people have about the game is if it has plans to move to another system, like Xbox.

Is Phasmobia on Xbox?

Unfortunately, after two years, the game is not available on consoles, which includes Xbox. As a result, many have questioned if Kinetic Games ever has plans to release Phasmobia onto the console or if the developers plan on keeping the game as a PC exclusive. That may not always be the case in the future, however, as Kinetic Games have confirmed that they have plans to eventually release Phasmobia onto consoles.

Oddly enough, the game is still early access, where the Steam page states that it will continue this way from late 2022 to sometime around early 2023. Given that the game still remains in this early access stage, it is very realistic that aspiring console players will not be seeing Phasmobia make its way onto consoles until its official release.

That being said, no dates or timeline estimations have been revealed by the developers, so console ghost hunters will need to wait on that dream just a little longer. It may not be the answer that you may have been looking for initially, but at the very least, it is a step forward for console players.

For now, horror fans can enjoy the game’s newest content update Phasmobia: Apocalypse, which was released today, Sept. 27. There, ghost hunters will be able to roam the update’s three new maps: Sunny Meadows, Sunny Meadows Restricted, and Camp Woodwind.

Phasmobia is an investigation horror game that was both developed and published by British indie game studio Kinetic Games.

