Is Hogwarts Legacy playable on Steam Deck?

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, set to release on Feb. 10, 2023. Set in the 1800s, players will assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student being introduced to the world of wizardry.

Though Hogwarts Legacy is projected to release on Feb. 10 for most consoles and devices, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the highly anticipated title will arrive on Nintendo Switch several months later, on July 25, 2023. Players who want to experience Hogwarts Legacy on a mobile device may not be able to play through the Nintendo Switch, however the Steam Deck remains a possible option.

Developed by Valve and released Feb. 25, 2022, the Steam Deck is a handheld gaming device which can play any game from player’s Steam libraries anywhere. Given that the Steam Deck may be mobile players’ only option for the foreseeable future, many players have wondered if Hogwarts Legacy will make an appearance on Valve’s mobile computer.

Will Hogwarts Legacy be playable on the Steam Deck?

Confirmed by Warner Bros. Game Support on Twitter, Hogwarts Legacy will be available to play on the Steam Deck. This latest addition to the much beloved Harry Potter franchise will be accessible to Steam Deck holders on Feb. 10, 2023, the same day as the open-world game releases for PC and most consoles.

Players will need to purchase the Steam version of the game in order to play Hogwarts Legacy on the Steam Deck, and sync their Steam accounts to the purchased Steam Deck. Warner Bros. also confirmed that players will not be required to maintain an online connection to play Hogwarts Legacy, allowing players to experience the game while on the go.

At least until July 25, the Steam Deck will be the only mobile console with the ability to play Hogwarts Legacy, granting players the ability to venture through the wizarding world and the muggle world alike.