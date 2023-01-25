Forspoken caused a lot of fuss just a day before it was released when players got hold of some leaked footage that garnered a strong reaction from those who were looking forward to the game. And now that it’s here, people are starting to form their own opinions of the game while also exploring everything it has to offer.

The game centers around Frey, a troubled girl from New York City, and Cuff, a sentient vambrace who helps her throughout a mysterious land. When Frey finds herself transported to a magical world far away from home, she is forced to learn newly acquired magical skills to find her way home safely. With the help of her vambrace Cuff, she hones and improves on her magical abilities and fights her way through the story.

Is Forspoken an open-world game?

Image via Square Enix

Luckily for those who love open-world RPGs, Forspoken will scratch the itch. The game has plenty of surprises for those who don’t stick to the main objectives and rewards those who explore. It isn’t truly open world until the game is completed, since the story does force players to stick to certain areas depending on where they are in Frey’s journey, but it does provide rewards for exploration and some areas require players to return to them to reach new areas with upgraded abilities and skills.

Although some areas are inaccessible at first due to story restrictions, players are able to return to the world after the game is completed, and there are even some post-game quests that players can take once they’ve beaten the game. Those who love to explore will be able to return to every area to find what they missed and get to new areas they couldn’t discover before.

Players who want to explore the world will find ancient ruins, guild towers, and Tanta monuments where they can pay their respects. There are also plenty of achievements to go after that are based on exploration, so players can track their progress as they uncover all of the secrets Athia has to offer.