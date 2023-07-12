Capcom’s futuristic dino-hunter Exoprimal releases on July 14 across multiple platforms—but is it available on Xbox Game Pass?

In Exoprimal, players will use Exosuits of different roles to join together with teammates in online-only, team-based action game modes to face off against dinosaurs and enemy players.

Dino Survival, the main game mode, sees two teams of five players compete in PvE and PvP missions, while there are five other game modes confirmed to be in the full release of the game.

The game shares some similarities with Dino Crisis, particularly with the producer of that series, Hiroyuki Kobayashi, being involved in the development of Exoprimal, and will include a future collaboration DLC with Street Fighter 6.

While it all sounds exciting, players may want to experience the game for themselves without splashing out the cash to purchase the game, which is why Xbox Game Pass is such a popular option.

looks like it'll be cloudy with a chance of dinos when Exoprimal arrives July 14th pic.twitter.com/VjDaqPowT2 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 10, 2023

Is Exoprimal on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Exoprimal will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one and is available to subscribers on both Xbox and PC platforms.

Exoprimal will be available upon release on July 14 and subscribers to Game Pass can pre-download the game now to jump straight into the action on launch.

It is unknown how long Exoprimal will remain in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, however, as it is not an Xbox-exclusive title. But you can buy the game for a discounted price through Game Pass to ensure you retain access in the event of its departure from the Game Pass library.

