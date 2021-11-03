How to watch the 15-minute Elden Ring gameplay livestream on Nov. 4

After years of hype, waiting, more hype, and more waiting, Elden Ring is finally just a few months away.

The partnership between Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is one of gaming’s most highly anticipated projects—and rightfully so. Souls-like fans everywhere are thirsting for more.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT



Youtube: https://t.co/yNnvFmV3ky

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

Outside of two short trailers, we haven’t seen much of the open-world action RPG. That’s all about to change, though. Bandai Namco has announced a 15-minute gameplay presentation will be livestreamed on Nov. 4.

The gameplay will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch at 9am CT on Nov. 4. The YouTube stream will be archived and found below, while the Twitch presentation will be on the US Bandai Namco channel on Twitch.

Fans can expect to see some of the open world elements of Elden Ring, along with features like the cool-looking horse mount and an exploration of the combat systems. The stream will most likely not be devoid of spoilers, though, so players looking to go into the game completely fresh may want to steer clear.

Elden Ring is due to release early next year on Feb. 25, 2022.