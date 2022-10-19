Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the latest strategy game from Nintendo, allowing players to take on a new adventure in the Mario + Rabbids world. This new adventure introduces a mashup between the Rabbids and Luma, called the Sparks. These Sparks offer unique abilities and buffs in battles and eventually, players will be able to unlock a second slot for Sparks.

Once players unlock the second slot, they have lots of new options for combinations of Sparks. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

How to unlock the second Spark slot in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

After leaving Beacon Beach, you’ll arrive at Pristine Peaks—a winter world with a Darkmess Tentacle at the mountain’s summit. When you get there and start the fight with the tentacle, you’ll be notified that you can now use two Sparks per character in every battle moving forward. You should have plenty of Sparks to choose from based on how much searching you’ve done.

In the battle that follows right after you unlock this, you’ll have to destroy a Stone Mask while also being careful to avoid strong gusts of wind. Fortunately, you can destroy the smaller Stone Masks too, providing you with new ways to get to higher ground. There will also be standard Stooges on the map, so be wary of those as well.

When you defeat the Stone Mask, you should get the first Darkmess Energy you need from the level.