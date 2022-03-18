How to speedrun Elden Ring

Elden Ring does a great job rewarding players for overcoming challenges in the shape of near-ridiculous bosses, tough mechanics, and confusing dungeons. The sensation of finally beating that boss that’s had your number for the last 30 deaths is unmatched. But as many players are starting to beat Elden Ring, they’re beginning to ask: “What’s next?” Some have created new characters and implemented new self-challenges, others continue onto a new playthrough on the same character, making the game more difficult. One unique way players are continuing to play the game is by trying to speedrun it.

Speedrunning, or completing a new playthrough as fast as possible, is a growing way to play video games. Typically, when players become comfortable with the game and its mechanics, they can challenge themselves by racing against the clock. With varying categories including any-percent, 100-percent, glitchless, and more, there are many different ways to speedrun the same title as another person. It adds a challenge and even competitive aspect for players looking to improve at a particular game.

Previous FromSoftware titles are some of the most common games to speedrun. Games like the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and now Elden Ring fit nicely into the speedrunning community due to their depth and multiple categories for completion. Recently, players like Distortion2 and LilAggy have taken the speedrunning world by storm with their completion of Elden Ring in under one-hour in-game-time. Even more ridiculous, Distortion2 currently holds the world record at 28 minutes and 59 seconds. With impressive times, constant improvements, and new strategies coming out near-daily, the amount of traction and growing popularity of Elden Ring speedrunning is no surprise.