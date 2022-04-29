How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘R’, ‘S’, and ‘T’ in them

In a game like Wordle, where you’re looking for the right answer every day, it’s common to need a little help finding a few words every now and then. Some players will be luckier and others will have to search harder, and the good news is these players will exercise their brains more in the process of guessing the word of the day.

If your attempts are running out and you’ve only managed to find three yellow consonants, not even sure what their exact positions in the word are and they are ‘R,’ ‘S,’ and ‘T,’ then we’ll help you to choose your next attempts wisely.

Here is a list of options where you can search for the correct word. Sorted alphabetically to make your game easier once you find more correct letters.

Five-letter words with ‘D’ as the fourth letter

airts

artsy

aster

astir

borts

brats

brits

bruts

burst

carts

certs

crest

crits

crust

curst

darts

dirts

drats

drest

durst

ester

first

forts

frats

frets

frits

frost

girts

grist

grits

grots

harts

horst

hurst

hurts

karst

karts

marts

morts

nerts

parts

ports

prats

prest

prost

rafts

rants

rates

ratos

reest

rents

resat

reset

resit

rests

rifts

riots

rites

roast

roost

roots

roset

rosti

rotas

rotes

rotis

rotls

rotos

roust

routs

runts

rusts

rusty

ruths

ryots

satyr

scart

shirt

short

sitar

skirt

skort

smart

snort

sorts

spirt

sport

sprat

sprit

spurt

stair

stare

stark

stars

start

steer

stere

stern

stirk

stirp

stirs

store

stork

storm

story

stour

strap

straw

stray

strep

strew

stria

strip

strop

strow

stroy

strum

strut

sturt

sutra

swart

tahrs

tares

tarns

taros

tarps

tarsi

tarts

tears

teres

terms

terns

terse

tiers

tires

tirls

tiros

toras

torcs

tores

toros

torrs

torse

torsi

torsk

torso

torts

torus

tours

trams

trans

traps

trash

trass

trays

trees

treks

trems

tress

trets

trews

treys

tries

trigs

trims

trios

trips

trogs

trois

trots

trows

troys

trues

trugs

truss

trust

tryst

tsars

turfs

turks

turns

turps

turrs

tyers

tyres

tyros

tzars

verst

verts

warts

worst

worts

wrest

wrist

writs

wurst

yurts

It might be a good idea to start by trying words you already know, as they are more likely to be the right answer. Also, testing all vowels will take a few tries, but it might be worth it to greatly narrow down your next options.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.