How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘R’, ‘S’, and ‘T’ in them

In a game like Wordle, where you’re looking for the right answer every day, it’s common to need a little help finding a few words every now and then. Some players will be luckier and others will have to search harder, and the good news is these players will exercise their brains more in the process of guessing the word of the day.
If your attempts are running out and you’ve only managed to find three yellow consonants, not even sure what their exact positions in the word are and they are ‘R,’ ‘S,’ and ‘T,’ then we’ll help you to choose your next attempts wisely.
Here is a list of options where you can search for the correct word. Sorted alphabetically to make your game easier once you find more correct letters.
Five-letter words with ‘D’ as the fourth letter
- airts
- artsy
- aster
- astir
- borts
- brats
- brits
- bruts
- burst
- carts
- certs
- crest
- crits
- crust
- curst
- darts
- dirts
- drats
- drest
- durst
- ester
- first
- forts
- frats
- frets
- frits
- frost
- girts
- grist
- grits
- grots
- harts
- horst
- hurst
- hurts
- karst
- karts
- marts
- morts
- nerts
- parts
- ports
- prats
- prest
- prost
- rafts
- rants
- rates
- ratos
- reest
- rents
- resat
- reset
- resit
- rests
- rifts
- riots
- rites
- roast
- roost
- roots
- roset
- rosti
- rotas
- rotes
- rotis
- rotls
- rotos
- roust
- routs
- runts
- rusts
- rusty
- ruths
- ryots
- satyr
- scart
- shirt
- short
- sitar
- skirt
- skort
- smart
- snort
- sorts
- spirt
- sport
- sprat
- sprit
- spurt
- stair
- stare
- stark
- stars
- start
- steer
- stere
- stern
- stirk
- stirp
- stirs
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- stour
- strap
- straw
- stray
- strep
- strew
- stria
- strip
- strop
- strow
- stroy
- strum
- strut
- sturt
- sutra
- swart
- tahrs
- tares
- tarns
- taros
- tarps
- tarsi
- tarts
- tears
- teres
- terms
- terns
- terse
- tiers
- tires
- tirls
- tiros
- toras
- torcs
- tores
- toros
- torrs
- torse
- torsi
- torsk
- torso
- torts
- torus
- tours
- trams
- trans
- traps
- trash
- trass
- trays
- trees
- treks
- trems
- tress
- trets
- trews
- treys
- tries
- trigs
- trims
- trios
- trips
- trogs
- trois
- trots
- trows
- troys
- trues
- trugs
- truss
- trust
- tryst
- tsars
- turfs
- turks
- turns
- turps
- turrs
- tyers
- tyres
- tyros
- tzars
- verst
- verts
- warts
- worst
- worts
- wrest
- wrist
- writs
- wurst
- yurts
It might be a good idea to start by trying words you already know, as they are more likely to be the right answer. Also, testing all vowels will take a few tries, but it might be worth it to greatly narrow down your next options.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.