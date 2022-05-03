How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘R’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is an awesome way to have fun while exercising your vocabulary and possibly compete with friends to see who can find the right answer in the fewest tries. The game is a daily challenge, which means that each new day is a new opportunity to do better than your friends. And if you’re playing solo, you can try strategies more patiently, but invariably you’ll want to hit the word of the day before your chances run out, thus maintaining your winning streak.

In all cases, you may need help remembering more words that meet your current requirements, such as when you only know there is an ‘R’ in the fourth position. That’s what we’re here for, helping you out with a useful list of all possible words, in alphabetical order. so you spend less time guessing and more time getting it right.

Five-letter words starting with ‘R’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle

abort

acari

acerb

acorn

adore

adorn

afars

afire

afore

agars

agers

aggro

agora

alarm

alary

alert

ambry

amirs

amort

andro

angry

antra

antre

anura

apart

apers

apery

aport

asura

avers

avert

award

aware

azure

bairn

barre

barry

beard

bears

beers

beery

berry

biers

birrs

blare

blurb

blurs

blurt

board

boars

boart

boors

bourg

bourn

buhrs

burro

burrs

burry

cadre

caird

cairn

capri

carrs

carry

cauri

chard

chare

chark

charm

charr

chars

chart

chary

chert

chirk

chirm

chiro

chirp

chirr

chiru

chord

chore

churl

churn

churr

cirri

claro

clary

clerk

cobra

coirs

copra

court

cowry

crore

crura

currs

curry

czars

dairy

deary

decry

deers

derry

diary

dobra

doers

doors

dorrs

doura

dowry

durra

durrs

dwarf

dyers

eagre

egers

emerg

emery

emirs

enorm

entry

enure

evert

every

ewers

exert

extra

exurb

eyers

faery

fairs

fairy

farro

fears

ferry

fiars

fibre

fiery

fiord

firry

fjord

flare

flirs

flirt

flora

fours

frere

frore

furry

gaurs

genre

genro

glare

glary

glory

gnarl

gnarr

gnars

goers

gourd

grrrl

guard

guars

guiro

gurry

haars

hairs

hairy

harry

heard

hears

heart

heirs

henry

herry

hijra

hoard

hoars

hoary

hoers

houri

hours

hurry

hydra

hydro

impro

indri

inert

infra

intro

inure

inurn

ivory

ixora

izard

izars

jagra

jeers

jerry

karri

kauri

kaury

kbars

keirs

kerry

kiers

knars

knurl

knurr

knurs

kukri

kyars

laari

labra

laird

lairs

lairy

laura

learn

lears

leary

leers

leery

lehrs

liard

liars

libra

libri

liers

litre

lours

loury

lucre

lyard

lyart

maars

macro

madre

mairs

marry

mbira

merry

metre

metro

micra

micro

mikra

mitre

moira

moire

moors

moory

morro

mourn

mucro

mudra

murra

murre

murrs

murry

myrrh

nacre

naira

nairu

nears

nitre

nitro

noirs

ochre

ochry

odors

ombre

omers

onery

outre

outro

ovary

overs

overt

oxers

padre

padri

pairs

parrs

parry

pearl

pears

peart

pedro

peers

peery

perry

piers

poori

pours

purrs

quare

quark

quart

quern

query

quire

quirk

quirt

rearm

rears

redry

refry

reorg

repro

retro

retry

roars

sabra

sabre

sacra

saury

scare

scarf

scarp

scars

scart

scary

score

scorn

scurf

sears

seers

serry

shard

share

shark

sharn

sharp

sherd

shero

shire

shirk

shirr

shirt

shore

shorl

shorn

short

shura

skirl

skirr

skirt

skort

slurb

slurp

slurs

smarm

smart

smerk

smirk

smorg

snare

snarf

snark

snarl

snore

snort

soars

sorry

sours

spare

spark

spars

sperm

spire

spirt

spiry

spore

sport

spurn

spurs

spurt

stare

stark

stars

start

stere

stern

stirk

stirp

stirs

store

stork

storm

story

sturt

supra

surra

sutra

sward

sware

swarf

swarm

swart

swirl

sword

swore

sworn

tahrs

tarre

tarry

tayra

tears

teary

terra

terry

tetra

tetri

tharm

there

therm

third

thirl

thorn

thoro

thorp

thurl

tiara

tiers

titre

torrs

tours

tsars

twerk

twerp

twirl

twirp

tzars

ultra

updry

urare

urari

users

usurp

usury

uteri

vairs

veers

veery

viers

wairs

wears

weary

weird

weirs

wharf

where

whirl

whirr

whirs

whore

whorl

whort

wirra

worry

yearn

years

yirrs

yourn

yours

zaire

zebra

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to start looking to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Don’t forget to try words you already know first, as Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.