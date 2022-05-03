How to solve Wordle puzzles: Words with ‘R’ as the fourth letter

Wordle is an awesome way to have fun while exercising your vocabulary and possibly compete with friends to see who can find the right answer in the fewest tries. The game is a daily challenge, which means that each new day is a new opportunity to do better than your friends. And if you’re playing solo, you can try strategies more patiently, but invariably you’ll want to hit the word of the day before your chances run out, thus maintaining your winning streak.
In all cases, you may need help remembering more words that meet your current requirements, such as when you only know there is an ‘R’ in the fourth position. That’s what we’re here for, helping you out with a useful list of all possible words, in alphabetical order. so you spend less time guessing and more time getting it right.
Five-letter words starting with ‘R’ as the fourth letter to try on Wordle
- abort
- acari
- acerb
- acorn
- adore
- adorn
- afars
- afire
- afore
- agars
- agers
- aggro
- agora
- alarm
- alary
- alert
- ambry
- amirs
- amort
- andro
- angry
- antra
- antre
- anura
- apart
- apers
- apery
- aport
- asura
- avers
- avert
- award
- aware
- azure
- bairn
- barre
- barry
- beard
- bears
- beers
- beery
- berry
- biers
- birrs
- blare
- blurb
- blurs
- blurt
- board
- boars
- boart
- boors
- bourg
- bourn
- buhrs
- burro
- burrs
- burry
- cadre
- caird
- cairn
- capri
- carrs
- carry
- cauri
- chard
- chare
- chark
- charm
- charr
- chars
- chart
- chary
- chert
- chirk
- chirm
- chiro
- chirp
- chirr
- chiru
- chord
- chore
- churl
- churn
- churr
- cirri
- claro
- clary
- clerk
- cobra
- coirs
- copra
- court
- cowry
- crore
- crura
- currs
- curry
- czars
- dairy
- deary
- decry
- deers
- derry
- diary
- dobra
- doers
- doors
- dorrs
- doura
- dowry
- durra
- durrs
- dwarf
- dyers
- eagre
- egers
- emerg
- emery
- emirs
- enorm
- entry
- enure
- evert
- every
- ewers
- exert
- extra
- exurb
- eyers
- faery
- fairs
- fairy
- farro
- fears
- ferry
- fiars
- fibre
- fiery
- fiord
- firry
- fjord
- flare
- flirs
- flirt
- flora
- fours
- frere
- frore
- furry
- gaurs
- genre
- genro
- glare
- glary
- glory
- gnarl
- gnarr
- gnars
- goers
- gourd
- grrrl
- guard
- guars
- guiro
- gurry
- haars
- hairs
- hairy
- harry
- heard
- hears
- heart
- heirs
- henry
- herry
- hijra
- hoard
- hoars
- hoary
- hoers
- houri
- hours
- hurry
- hydra
- hydro
- impro
- indri
- inert
- infra
- intro
- inure
- inurn
- ivory
- ixora
- izard
- izars
- jagra
- jeers
- jerry
- karri
- kauri
- kaury
- kbars
- keirs
- kerry
- kiers
- knars
- knurl
- knurr
- knurs
- kukri
- kyars
- laari
- labra
- laird
- lairs
- lairy
- laura
- learn
- lears
- leary
- leers
- leery
- lehrs
- liard
- liars
- libra
- libri
- liers
- litre
- lours
- loury
- lucre
- lyard
- lyart
- maars
- macro
- madre
- mairs
- marry
- mbira
- merry
- metre
- metro
- micra
- micro
- mikra
- mitre
- moira
- moire
- moors
- moory
- morro
- mourn
- mucro
- mudra
- murra
- murre
- murrs
- murry
- myrrh
- nacre
- naira
- nairu
- nears
- nitre
- nitro
- noirs
- ochre
- ochry
- odors
- ombre
- omers
- onery
- outre
- outro
- ovary
- overs
- overt
- oxers
- padre
- padri
- pairs
- parrs
- parry
- pearl
- pears
- peart
- pedro
- peers
- peery
- perry
- piers
- poori
- pours
- purrs
- quare
- quark
- quart
- quern
- query
- quire
- quirk
- quirt
- rearm
- rears
- redry
- refry
- reorg
- repro
- retro
- retry
- roars
- sabra
- sabre
- sacra
- saury
- scare
- scarf
- scarp
- scars
- scart
- scary
- score
- scorn
- scurf
- sears
- seers
- serry
- shard
- share
- shark
- sharn
- sharp
- sherd
- shero
- shire
- shirk
- shirr
- shirt
- shore
- shorl
- shorn
- short
- shura
- skirl
- skirr
- skirt
- skort
- slurb
- slurp
- slurs
- smarm
- smart
- smerk
- smirk
- smorg
- snare
- snarf
- snark
- snarl
- snore
- snort
- soars
- sorry
- sours
- spare
- spark
- spars
- sperm
- spire
- spirt
- spiry
- spore
- sport
- spurn
- spurs
- spurt
- stare
- stark
- stars
- start
- stere
- stern
- stirk
- stirp
- stirs
- store
- stork
- storm
- story
- sturt
- supra
- surra
- sutra
- sward
- sware
- swarf
- swarm
- swart
- swirl
- sword
- swore
- sworn
- tahrs
- tarre
- tarry
- tayra
- tears
- teary
- terra
- terry
- tetra
- tetri
- tharm
- there
- therm
- third
- thirl
- thorn
- thoro
- thorp
- thurl
- tiara
- tiers
- titre
- torrs
- tours
- tsars
- twerk
- twerp
- twirl
- twirp
- tzars
- ultra
- updry
- urare
- urari
- users
- usurp
- usury
- uteri
- vairs
- veers
- veery
- viers
- wairs
- wears
- weary
- weird
- weirs
- wharf
- where
- whirl
- whirr
- whirs
- whore
- whorl
- whort
- wirra
- worry
- yearn
- years
- yirrs
- yourn
- yours
- zaire
- zebra
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and are sure to give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to start looking to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Don’t forget to try words you already know first, as Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer, at least in most cases.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.