How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words with ‘NN’ in them

Sometimes, the answer to a specific Wordle will feature a strange letter combination that can leave users confused as to which word to guess. While players can try and guess words that don’t use the letter combination to see what other letters are in their word, that’s somewhat risky. Players should instead look at a list of words with their specific letter structure.
If players are trying to solve the Wordle on May 9, for example, they might be struggling with guessing words around the “NN” in the middle. This specific Wordle has this unorthodox letter combination and guessing words around it can be extremely difficult. Double letters are always a pain in Wordle but they don’t have to be.
Players can take a look at the list below to see a complete list of five-letter words with “NN” in them. This will allow players to browse available words that can lead them to guess the Wordle without having the answer spoon-fed to them.
- annal
- annas
- annat
- annex
- annoy
- annul
- banns
- benne
- benni
- benny
- bonne
- bonny
- bunns
- bunny
- canna
- canns
- canny
- conne
- conns
- danny
- dinna
- donna
- donne
- donny
- dunno
- dunny
- ennog
- ennui
- fanny
- fenny
- finny
- funny
- genny
- ginny
- gonna
- gunny
- gynny
- henna
- henny
- hinny
- inned
- inner
- innit
- janns
- janny
- jenny
- jinne
- jinni
- jinns
- linns
- linny
- manna
- minny
- nanna
- nanny
- ninny
- nonny
- nunny
- onned
- panne
- panni
- penna
- penne
- penni
- penny
- pinna
- pinny
- punny
- renne
- ronne
- runny
- senna
- sonne
- sonny
- sunna
- sunns
- sunny
- tanna
- tenne
- tenno
- tenny
- tinny
- tonne
- tunny
- wanna
- wenny
- winna
- winns
- wynns
All of these words are acceptable in Wordle, so players don’t have to worry about seeing their guess box shake. However, this also means if players type in one of these words and hit “enter,” they will be down one guess if it turns out to be incorrect.