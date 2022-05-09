How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words that start with ‘S’ and end with ‘E’

There are some days in Wordle more frustrating than others. While players are usually delighted when they see that the answer has common letters in it, this isn’t necessarily the best-case scenario. The problem that can arise with words of this nature is that there are so many potential guesses to choose from. This can lead to players running out of guesses simply because they don’t know which word to pick or they can’t think of any possible word.
If players are struggling with the Wordle on May 9, then they might be going through this very scenario. The word begins with an “S” and ends with an “E,” which is an extremely common structure in the English language. Moreover, there are dozens of five-letter words with this combination.
For players that either can’t think of a five-letter word with an “S” at the start and “E” at the end, keep reading below for a complete list of words with this structure.
- sable
- sabre
- sadhe
- saice
- saine
- salle
- salse
- salue
- salve
- saree
- sarge
- sasse
- sauce
- saute
- sayne
- scale
- scape
- scare
- scene
- scone
- scope
- score
- scrae
- scree
- scuse
- scute
- seame
- seare
- sease
- seaze
- sedge
- segue
- seine
- seise
- seize
- selle
- semee
- semie
- sense
- sente
- serge
- serre
- serve
- setae
- shade
- shake
- shale
- shame
- shape
- share
- shave
- shere
- shine
- shire
- shite
- shive
- shmoe
- shone
- shope
- shore
- shote
- shove
- shule
- shute
- sidhe
- sidle
- siege
- sieve
- since
- singe
- siree
- sithe
- sixte
- skate
- skene
- skite
- skive
- skyre
- skyte
- slade
- slake
- slane
- slate
- slice
- slide
- slime
- slipe
- slive
- slope
- slove
- sluse
- slype
- smaze
- smeke
- smile
- smite
- smoke
- smore
- smote
- snake
- snare
- snide
- snipe
- snoke
- snore
- soare
- soave
- socle
- solde
- solve
- sonce
- sonde
- sonne
- sonse
- soole
- soote
- soree
- souce
- souse
- sowce
- sowle
- sowne
- sowse
- soyle
- space
- spade
- spake
- spale
- spane
- spare
- spate
- spice
- spide
- spike
- spile
- spine
- spire
- spite
- spode
- spoke
- spore
- spree
- sprue
- spule
- spume
- spyre
- stade
- stage
- stake
- stale
- stane
- stare
- state
- stave
- stede
- stele
- steme
- stere
- stile
- stime
- stipe
- stire
- stive
- stoae
- stoke
- stole
- stone
- stope
- store
- stove
- strae
- stude
- stupe
- sture
- style
- styme
- styre
- styte
- suave
- sucre
- suede
- suete
- suite
- sujee
- surge
- swage
- swale
- sware
- swede
- swile
- swine
- swipe
- swire
- swive
- swole
- swore
- sybbe
- syboe
- sycee
- sythe
As players can see, there are over 100 words that have an “S” at the start and an “E” at the end. These are all words that are accepted by Wordle, so players will have to discern which words they feel can be the answer to the word they’re looking for.