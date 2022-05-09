How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words that start with ‘S’ and end with ‘E’

There are some days in Wordle more frustrating than others. While players are usually delighted when they see that the answer has common letters in it, this isn’t necessarily the best-case scenario. The problem that can arise with words of this nature is that there are so many potential guesses to choose from. This can lead to players running out of guesses simply because they don’t know which word to pick or they can’t think of any possible word.

If players are struggling with the Wordle on May 9, then they might be going through this very scenario. The word begins with an “S” and ends with an “E,” which is an extremely common structure in the English language. Moreover, there are dozens of five-letter words with this combination.

For players that either can’t think of a five-letter word with an “S” at the start and “E” at the end, keep reading below for a complete list of words with this structure.

sable

sabre

sadhe

saice

saine

salle

salse

salue

salve

saree

sarge

sasse

sauce

saute

sayne

scale

scape

scare

scene

scone

scope

score

scrae

scree

scuse

scute

seame

seare

sease

seaze

sedge

segue

seine

seise

seize

selle

semee

semie

sense

sente

serge

serre

serve

setae

shade

shake

shale

shame

shape

share

shave

shere

shine

shire

shite

shive

shmoe

shone

shope

shore

shote

shove

shule

shute

sidhe

sidle

siege

sieve

since

singe

siree

sithe

sixte

skate

skene

skite

skive

skyre

skyte

slade

slake

slane

slate

slice

slide

slime

slipe

slive

slope

slove

sluse

slype

smaze

smeke

smile

smite

smoke

smore

smote

snake

snare

snide

snipe

snoke

snore

soare

soave

socle

solde

solve

sonce

sonde

sonne

sonse

soole

soote

soree

souce

souse

sowce

sowle

sowne

sowse

soyle

space

spade

spake

spale

spane

spare

spate

spice

spide

spike

spile

spine

spire

spite

spode

spoke

spore

spree

sprue

spule

spume

spyre

stade

stage

stake

stale

stane

stare

state

stave

stede

stele

steme

stere

stile

stime

stipe

stire

stive

stoae

stoke

stole

stone

stope

store

stove

strae

stude

stupe

sture

style

styme

styre

styte

suave

sucre

suede

suete

suite

sujee

surge

swage

swale

sware

swede

swile

swine

swipe

swire

swive

swole

swore

sybbe

syboe

sycee

sythe

As players can see, there are over 100 words that have an “S” at the start and an “E” at the end. These are all words that are accepted by Wordle, so players will have to discern which words they feel can be the answer to the word they’re looking for.