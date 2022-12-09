It's as easy as one, two, three.

Warframe developer Digital Extremes showcased their new free-to-play online action RPG, Wayfinder, for the very first time (beyond brief snippets and teasers) at The Game Awards 2022.

Not only did the announcement trailer demonstrate some of its colorful and vibrant gameplay, but it also ended with a bit of a surprise—it’ll be playable on PC via a beta test in the week starting on Dec. 13.

Subsequent beta tests that include the PlayStation version will be available from Jan. 2023 onwards, with the full launch expected to release sometime towards the end of the year.

If you’d like to sign up, here’s how!

How to sign up for the Wayfinder Beta

You can sign up for the closed Wayfinder beta test on the official website, which can be found here.

All you need to do is select your platform (PS4, PS5, or PC via Steam—it’s not available on Nintendo Switch and Xbox), enter your email address twice, enter your birthdate, tick the permissions box, and you’re good to go!

Just bear in mind that not all applications will be approved. It’s a closed beta, so only select applicants will be chosen, at least, initially.

But that will change as the beta test expands down the road.

If you’re one of the chosen ones who owns a PC, you’ll be able to get a feel for it in no time. Otherwise, expect to wait until January, February, or even March before you can sink your teeth into it.