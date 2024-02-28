How to sign up for the Skate 4 Playtest

EA’s Skate series, while never quite reaching the dizzying heights of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, nevertheless captured a dedicated cult following of its own. A new entry to the series is looming on the horizon—and you could be among the first to playtest it.

EA has opened up playtesting signups to the general public, meaning that you, too, could get the chance to play an in-development build of Skate 4.

How to play Skate 4 early

Mountains of red tape holding your skateboard back. Screengrab by Dot Esports

There are, naturally, a few hoops you have to jump through first, beginning with the EA Playtester Portal. You’ll need an EA account, first and foremost. Once you’ve created it and signed into the Playtester Portal, you’ll be faced with every skater’s worst nightmare: a form. Luckily, this one is quick and painless—all you have to do is answer a few questions about what you look for in games and provide a general location, and you’re in.

From here, you’ll be thrown into a playtester homepage. All you have to do is look under the Playtests Available heading and select skate. Insider Playtesting Signup. This questionnaire is far simpler, only asking you for your preferred gaming platform(s). Once you’ve given that single answer, you’re all done!

So what now? If you’re selected for the playtest, you’ll be notified either through the phone number you provided or the email address associated with your EA account. From here, it’s more or less luck of the draw, but at least you have a slim chance of playing Skate 4 before its nebulous release date. Don’t fret if you’ve never played a Skate game before, as Skate 4 will supposedly be more user-friendly than ever.