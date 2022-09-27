How to sign up for THE FINALS closed alpha

If you’re looking for a new shooter to break up the cycle of Call of Duty in your life, THE FINALS might just be for you. The game combines some traditional-looking arena-shooter mechanics with the chaos of fully-destructible environments. And the game just doesn’t allow you to destroy all the structures around you; it actively encourages you to do so.

Using this environment to your advantage alongside all of the game’s other weapons and gadgets can give you a significant leg up when playing through THE FINALS and trying to navigate the game’s “game show with guns” premise. Sure, being able to shoot accurately will be crucial to your success. But those who can master manipulating the environment around them will rise equally as fast, if not faster.

The pre-alpha footage shown off in the game’s trailer seems to make that clear as players are shown fighting around, on top of, and through buildings and other structures as they explode and break apart beneath them. The game will be plenty chaotic, but there’s a method to the madness.

For players who are interested in finding out more about THE FINALS and possibly trying the game out for themselves, you’re in luck. Embark Studios has also announced an alpha playtest for the game taking place this weekend. The closed alpha will presumably answer player questions as to game modes and just how destructible the environments actually are.

The alpha starts on Thursday, Sept. 29. But if players want to get in and test out the new game for themselves, they’re going to need to learn how to sign up for the closed alpha.

Where to sign up for THE FINALS alpha playtest

To get into THE FINALS closed alpha, you’ll need to head over to the game’s Steam page. Once you’ve found it, scroll down to the section labeled “Join the The Finals Playtest” and hit “Request Access.”

Once you’ve hit the Request Access button, you should get a dialogue box confirming your request for access and telling you that you’ll receive an email if and when you’ve gained access to the closed alpha.