How to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha test

Diablo 4’s release may still be quite far away, but fans will have the resources to pass the time until its release arrives. Blizzard announced a remastered version of its classic, Diablo 2, which has been considered as the best entry in the franchise by many fans.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is currently set for a 2021 release. It’ll also include Lord of Destruction, Diablo 2’s expansion pack, which was released in 2001. With improved textures and better sound quality, the game may rekindle the Diablo fire in the hearts of players who’ve been away from the franchise for a while. Blizzard is looking to target all the consoles and PC with Diablo 2: Resurrected, but there won’t be a crossplay feature. Players will still have access to cross-progression, however, and lucky candidates will be able to check out the game as soon as the alpha test kicks off soon.

If you’d like to be one of the first people that dive right into a world of nostalgia as soon as it becomes available, here’s what you need to do.

Navigate to “diablo2.blizzard.com” and enter your birthday.- Screengrab via Blizzard

After entering your birthday, you’ll be forwarded to the main page again where you’ll be able to click the “Tech Alpha Opt-In” button. – Screengrab via Blizzard You’ll then be asked to log in with your Blizzard account with your preferred login method. – Screengrab via Blizzard After you log in, you’ll be once again find yourself on the main page and you’ll need to click on the Opt-In button once again to complete the process. – Screengrab via Blizzard A thank you message will appear after you successfully enroll for the alpha test. – Screengrab via Blizzard