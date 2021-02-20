How to sign up for the Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha test

Diablo 4’s release may still be quite far away, but fans will have the resources to pass the time until its release arrives. Blizzard announced a remastered version of its classic, Diablo 2, which has been considered as the best entry in the franchise by many fans.
Diablo 2: Resurrected is currently set for a 2021 release. It’ll also include Lord of Destruction, Diablo 2’s expansion pack, which was released in 2001. With improved textures and better sound quality, the game may rekindle the Diablo fire in the hearts of players who’ve been away from the franchise for a while. Blizzard is looking to target all the consoles and PC with Diablo 2: Resurrected, but there won’t be a crossplay feature. Players will still have access to cross-progression, however, and lucky candidates will be able to check out the game as soon as the alpha test kicks off soon.
If you’d like to be one of the first people that dive right into a world of nostalgia as soon as it becomes available, here’s what you need to do.
- Head over to “diablo2.blizzard.com“
- Once on the page, you’ll be asked to enter your birthday.
- Though it isn’t clear if age will be a deciding factor when it comes to picking the invitees, participants below the age of 18 may be at a disadvantage since the last Diablo title was PEGI 18.
- After entering your birthday, you’ll go back to the main page, where you’ll be able to click the “Tech Alpha Opt-In” button.
- You’ll successfully sign up for the alpha after this stage if you were already logged in with your Blizzard Account.
- Doing so will forward you to a login page. Log in to Blizzard with your preferred method.
- The “Tech Alpha Opt-In” button will still be there after you login successfully, and you’ll need to click on it one more time for your chance to become an alpha participant.
- The “Tech Alpha Opt-In” button will be replaced by a thank you message after you sign up for the alpha test.