How to sign up for the DC Dual Force beta

Marvel took the card game genre by storm with Marvel Snap, but a rivalry as old as time will also be gracing the trading card game world after DC Dual Force’s release.

After being announced in 2021, DC Dual Force suddenly dropped a trailer on March 29, 2023. Though the initial reveal didn’t feature any gameplay, fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn those details with the impending arrival of a beta run.

How do you register for the DC Dual Force beta?

Go to the Beta Registration page on DC DualForce’s official website.

Enter your name and email, then complete the captcha.

Click on Register.

These three steps will be enough to sign up for DC Dual Force’s beta. If chosen for the beta, players should receive an email from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, DC Dual Force’s publisher.

When will DC Dual Force’s beta begin?

DC Dual Force’s PC beta will start in June for North American players. At the time of writing, the game hasn’t announced whether there would be other regions eligible to participate in the beta.

Are you ready to pair up the World’s Finest Super Heroes and Super-Villains for epic-level strategic combat? The #DCDualForce PC beta begins in June for North America, followed by localized international releases! Sign up for the beta, and learn more at https://t.co/6rNZKc3MA0! pic.twitter.com/iB3HszXMEl — dcdualforce (@dcdualforce) June 1, 2023

The NA beta for DC Dual Force is currently planned to be followed by “localized international releases,” so the rest of the world might need to wait a bit longer to test out the new DC collectible card game.

Will DC Dual Force release on mobile?

DC Dual Force’s first beta run will take place on PC.

That being said, the game is highly likely to become available on mobile devices after launch. DC Dual Force’s main competitors are all available on mobile so skipping out on the platform would be a waste of opportunity.

