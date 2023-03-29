DC is releasing an answer to Marvel Snap, but it already seems like a mess 

The Marvel vs. DC rivalry has been going for decades on the battlefields of comics, movies, TV shows, and video games. And now it’s coming to digital card battlers, too.

A new trailer for DC Dual Force, the digital card game that seems to want to directly compete with the hit Marvel Snap digital card game, quietly released just a few days ago along with a new website update.

The game is somehow still kind of a mystery, nearly two years after its initial announcement in October 2021. The new trailer seemingly came out of nowhere and is the first news about it since its reveal, so it kind of seems like DC saw Marvel Snap’s recent success and is saying “hey, we’re still here.”

The game’s being developed in partnership between Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Yuke’s, and tabletop game creator Cryptozoic Entertainment, which is obviously a way different team than the one behind Snap’s success at Second Dinner, made up of former Hearthstone devs like Ben Brode.

“Discover your own personal Dynamic Duo in the DC Dual Force collectible card game,” says the game’s description. “Adventure through PvE versions of classic DC Comics, or compete in PvP matches with decks centered on pairs of superheroes and supervillains you choose from the DC Universe. Easy to learn with a simple gameboard and no mana costs, DC Dual Force is endlessly fun as you draw and combine card abilities between different pairs of iconic DC characters.”

The game’s website features a sneak peek at cards like Batman, Harley Quinn, Superman, Dr. Fate, Gorilla Grodd, and more. It appears that cards will take the form of Leader cards, Minion cards, and Action cards, but little else is known beyond that.

“DC Dual Force is a fresh way to play a collectible card game, team up your favorite DC characters and build amazing decks that take advantage of the heroes synergies,” a blurb on the site says. “The ‘team up’ mechanic unlocks unparalleled gameplay variety, and deep rich collectable card game strategy. Quick to learn and fun to master DC Dual Force is an incredibly intuitive experience for gamers new to collectable card games.”

The site also touts “playable comic books” where players can “play their favorite comics and earn awards.” It’s currently slated for a release on PC sometime in 2023.