How to sign up for the Arena Breakout Infinite beta on PC

Games like Escape From Tarkov have caused a massive spike in the looter extraction shooter genre, prompting new games like Arena Breakout Infinite to attempt to carve out a niche portion of the growing playerbase.

As the game heads towards a closed beta, Arena Breakout Infinite might be able to capitalize on some anti-Tarkov sentiment among long-time fans, after Tarkov developer announced an Unheard Edition of the crammed with pay-to-win features and seemingly breaking a promise that future DLC will be free to Edge of Darkness edition owners.

If you’re interested in Arena Breakout Infinite, or are looking for a Tarkov-like fix somewhere else, here’s how you can get into the close beta.

How to sign up for the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta

This looks familiar. Image via Morefun Studios.

Players can sign up for the Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta directly from the game’s website, though you may have to enable the “Use DNS-over-HTTPS instead of the system’s DNS settings” setting in your browser.

Once on the site, hit the red Beta Signup button on the top bar, and log in with or create a Level Infinite account. Level Infinite have published several release like V Rising, PUBG Mobile, and Honor of Kings, so you may have an account already.

As soon as you log in though, that’s it, you’re signed up for the closed beta. You’ll receive a message to keep an eye on your email inbox and to make sure you have a graphics card that is GeForce RTX 2060 equivalent or higher, which is around the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT level.

There’s also a prompt to join the game’s Discord after signing up for the beta, and if you’re really keen to get in on the beta, you should join it, since there are frequent beta key giveaways there.

Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta details

The Arena Breakout Infinite closed beta begins on May 8 and will run for “at least two weeks,” according to the devs. Players will be able to play and loot one of two maps: Farm and Valley.

Beta testers will be randomly selected from the list of signups. The game’s full launch is expected in late 2024.

