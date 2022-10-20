How to play the Silent Hill games in order

There's just enough time to play them all.

Fans of the suspenseful horror genre were given a gift from the gods when the Silent Hill franchise arrived.

With a host of new Silent Hill titles on the way, if you’ve got the time, there’s a challenge you can complete before each game is released: You can prep yourself for the upcoming releases by playing each Silent Hill game.

You’ll need a lot of free time anyway since Konami announced they’re making three Silent Hill titles alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Silent Hill: f are the newest titles that will soon be landing on consoles.

Dive into Konami’s horror world in the perfect story-telling order.

How do I play the Silent Hill games in order?

Silent Hill (1999)

Image via Konami

Harry Mason and his daughter, Cheryl, are driving around the outskirts of Silent Hill, when a figure crosses the roads in front of them, causing Harry to swerve and crash. Harry wakes up to find his daughter is missing and goes searching to find her.

Developer: Konami

Silent Hill 2 (2001)

Image via Konami

James Sunderland finds a note from his deceased wife, telling him to go to Silent Hill and visit their “special place.”

Developer: Konami

Silent Hill 3 (2002)

Image via Konami

Heather wakes up in a shopping mall after a nightmare and tries to navigate her way home in between the remnants of her dream and reality.

Developer: Konami

Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004)

Image via Konami

Players guide the main protagonist, Henry, on a mission to be free from his apartment. A hole appears in his apartment, leading him through to other dimensions.

Developer: Konami

Silent Hill Origins (2007) (PSP)

Image via Climax Group

Players uncover the repressed childhood memories of a trucker, named Travis Grady, as he searches for information regarding a girl he saved from a fire.

Developer: Climax Group

Silent Hill Homecoming (2008)

Image via Team Silent

Players will control Alex, as he deciphers why a collection of people have gone missing in his hometown of Shepard’s Glenn.

Developer: Team Silent

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2009)

Image via Climax Group

Players will see the world through Harry’s eyes. His memory is questionable, and his consciousness moves between dreams and real-world scenarios. Players will have to search for his daughter Cheryl, as Harry travels home to find her.

Developer: Climax Group

Silent Hill: Downpour (2012)

Image via Vatra Games

Follow David Boyd Konrad, as you jump into a grizzly murder of a child molester in prison.

Developer: Vatra Games

Silent Hill: Book of Memories (2012) – PS Vita

Image via WayForward

The protagonist receives a book where they detail their entire life, however, they start to make changes to the story with unforeseen consequences.

Developer: WayForward

P.T (Silent Hills Playable Teaser) (2014)

Image via Kojima Productions

P.T scared the entire gaming world upon its release, with the protagonist just trying to escape from a haunted house. This title brought horror games back into the front of players’ minds when thinking about immersion.

Here’s the order we recommend you play it:

Silent Hill (1999) Silent Hill 3 (2002) Silent Hill: Origins (2007) Silent Hill 2 (2001) Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) Silent Hill: Homecoming (2008) Silent Hill: Downpour (2012) Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2009) Silent Hill: Book of Memories (2012) – PS Vita P.T (Silent Hills Playable Teaser) (2014)

There you have it, go nuts before the new titles are released. Soon we’ll be adding the upcoming Silent Hill titles to this list, so keep tuned on Dot Esports.