How to play Skull and Bones early

Skull and Bones is a game that has been in development for a decade, going through various stages of development hell to the point where players were starting to doubt whether the pirate title was ever actually going to hit shelves.

The Ubisoft game has now finally received a release date as well, as some new information on how you will be able to play it a few days early thanks to a new trailer at The Game Awards. Let’s take a look at how you can go about playing Skull and Bones early so you can start getting your pirate on as soon as possible.

When is Skull and Bones coming out?

Sailing the seven seas. Image via Ubisoft.

Before we get into how to get in on the early access, let’s first take a look at when the game is going to come out. Excited players won’t have to wait much longer for Skull and Bones, as it will be released on Feb. 16, 2024.

How can you play Skull and Bones early?

The game can be played three days early when you pre-order the premium edition. Image via Ubisoft.

To play Skull and Bones three days early, you will need to pre-order the premium edition of the game. The premium edition is available to preorder right now on the Ubisoft Store for $89.99.

The premium edition of Skull and Bones includes the base game along with the Ballad of the Bloody Bones Collection via the Premium Bonus Pack, two additional missions, the official soundtrack, the official digital artbook, and a smuggler pass token.

If you buy this version, you will begin your adventures three days early.