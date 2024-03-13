Category:
How to play Backpack Battles on Mac

Jump in on the inventory management action.
Blaine Polhamus
Published: Mar 13, 2024
Backpack Battles is an auto-battler with a twist, pitting players against each other in a battle of inventory management. The indie title has taken off on Steam, but many Mac users are wondering how they can join the fun.

Backpack Battles draws upon many different genres to create a unique blend of gameplay. This roguelike requires players not only to craft and find items that synergize best with your class or build, but also to carefully place your items in the correct inventory slots to maximize your potential.

Although battles tend to be fast, the real challenge lies in the setup in between your matches. If you’re trying to play the game on Mac, here’s what you need to know.

Is Backpack Battles available on Mac?

Image of the Reaper early game build in Backpack Battles.
Backpack Battles mixes the roguelike, crafting, auto-battler, and trading card genres to create a unique style of gameplay. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately for Mac gamers, the full version of Backpack Battles does not currently support Mac at the time of writing. As per the Backpack Battles official Discord, it appears unlikely that a Mac version will arrive any time in the future, if ever.

PlayWithFurcifer developer Mario answered the frequently asked question, saying “There is no Mac version for this game (and I cannot say if there ever will be.)” Although this news might be disappointing for Mac users, there are still ways you can play Backpack Battles.

You can access the demo version of Backpack Battles by visiting the PlayWithFurcifer site on itchi.io. Given it’s a demo version of the game, you only have access to two of the four classes: Reaper and Ranger, and you will not be able to save your progress. Still, if you’re looking to scratch the Backpack Battles itch on Mac, then this is your best bet.

Finally, it does appear likely that Backpack Battles will eventually release on either consoles or mobile devices. In the Discord FAQ, the developer states if their game garners enough attention on Steam, it could lead to an eventual release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox consoles. The developer also said there’s a functional mobile version of the game, but any possible release is also dependent on its initial PC success.

Although there are relatively few ways to experience Backpack Battles right now, the game has managed to attract a significant number of players. Whether this leads to a Mac, mobile, or console release remains to be seen.

Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.