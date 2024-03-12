The Ranger is the most straightforward class in Backpack Battles, although the class’s relative simplicity does make it any less effective. Before taking it for a spin, you might want to know the best build.

In Backpack Battles, your goal is to find the right selection of items and bags which synergize with your character’s traits. After this, you then need to find the most optimal position for you weapons, armor, and consumables in your inventory to optimize your build even further. In this game, ultimately its the best pack rat that wins.

Focusing on attack speed and critical strikes, the pathway for a Ranger victory is relatively easy. Still, it’s best to know which items and subclass that you should aim for.

Best Ranger Build in Backpack Battles

The Ranger class in Backpack Battles plays the best whenever you prioritize attack speed and critical strike chance. The more attacks you do and the more likely you are to crit, the better. The Critwood Staff currently stands as the best centerpiece to build your Ranger around. Thankfully, this build is not hard to achieve whatsoever.

Best Ranger Items in Backpack Battles

The Critwood Staff generates most of your critical strikes with this build.

Since the Critwood Staff is the central point of this build that will allow you the most guaranteed critical strikes, it is best to rush for this item as early as possible. To get this item, complete the combinations below:

Broom + Mana Orb = Magic Staff

Magic Staff + Acorn Collar = Critwood Staff

The Broom is among the most common weapons that you’ll likely see at the start of the game. Although the Mana Orb and Acorn Collar are slightly more rare, you can easily get both with enough shop refreshes before you hit the mid game.

So long as you have a Whetstone and Wooden Sword, the Hero Sword is another powerful tool you can get early on. A powerful Shield, Holy Armor, and Stone Skin Potions are all useful tools to help beef up your character against heavy hitters such as the Berserker or Pyromancer.

To up your attack speed, I highly recommend combining Carrots with Goobert to get the rare Carrot Goobert. Not only does this help decrease time between attacks, but it could also potentially set you up to unlock the rare and powerful Rainbow Goobert.

Best Ranger Subclass in Backpack Battles

The Lifebinder can offset the need for armor or Vampiric items to sustain your HP bar. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The best subclass option for Rangers in Backpack Battles is the Lifebinder. You can get the Lifebinder subclass by purchasing the Yggdrasil Leaf whenever the shop option presents itself in the mid game.

The Lifebinder subclass provides incredible sustainability, as it consistently heals you for five health points whenever activated and clears you of two debuffs. Whenever fighting debuff-heavy opponents, such as Pyromancers or Reapers, this passive will prove invaluable. Whenever coupled with the Critwood build, you can deal massive damage while keeping your health bar full.