Category:
General

How To Get Whetstones in Backpack Battles

Sharpen your blades before battle.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Mar 11, 2024 03:21 pm
Image of the store in Backpack Battles.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Backpack Battles is a mixture of an auto-battler and crafting game, with both elements being vital to perfecting your build and gaining LP. The Whetstone is a basic but important building block for any class that prioritizes melee attacks.

Recommended Videos

Backpack Battles has a range of rarity among its items, going from common to godly. Whereas a Rainbow Goobert is considered among the rarest items in the game, a common Whetstone is fairly easy to find. If you’re trying to craft an item that requires a Whetstone, then here’s what you can do.

Where to get a Whetstone in Backpack Battles

Image of a Whetstone in the Backpack Battles store.
Whetstones are common, inexpensive items that you can easily find by refreshing your shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only way to get a Whetstone in Backpack Battles is to purchase it in the shop in between your battles. Unfortunately, there is no way to craft this item on your own, and it entirely relies on the RNG of the merchant.

Thankfully, the Whetstone is extremely common in the early levels. If you are playing a class that relies heavily on melee attacks and craft melee weapons, such as the Barbarian, then I highly recommend trying to accumulate Whetstones in the early game. Even though this crafting item is common, the frequency that rarer items appear increases in the later game. Consequently, rare items may take the place of Whetstones the longer your run goes on.

If you aren’t seeing any Whetstones in your shop, then you can always click on the rope at the top of your screen to refresh. This only costs one coin and will completely restock the shelves with new items. Usually, I tend to refresh more in the early game since rarer items later down the line will cost more coin.

Whetstone Combinations in Backpack Battles

Image of two Whetstones placed by a Wooden Sword.
You can always lock an item by right clicking on it, making it immune to combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whetstones in Backpack Battles are used to create several different melee weapons. Once you have a Whetstone in your inventory, all you need to do is place it by the weapon you’d like to upgrade. After your next battle, the weapon will then transform into an improved version.

Below are all the items that Whetstones can be used to make. While this list is relatively short for now, there certainly could be more items added in the future which use this resource.

ItemRecipe
Hero SwordWooden Sword
x2 Whetstones
Hero LongswordHero Sword
x2 Whetstones
Burning BladeBurning Sword
x2 Whetstones

Whetstones are fairly inexpensive, priced at only one coin. Given every known recipe using it only uses two Whetstones, you’ll only spend a max of two coins per upgrade, making the item well worth the investment. For builds such as the Fire Pyromancer, the Burning Blade is a great early addition to your inventory, and will make getting Whetstones early a priority.

related content
Read Article When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
A player holding a sword and standing by a forest in Stardew Valley.
Category: General
General
When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Image of the Reaper shop in Backpack Battles.
Category: General
General
Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 11, 2024
Read Article All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
player in outcast a new beginning
Category: General
General
All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
A player holding a sword and standing by a forest in Stardew Valley.
Category: General
General
When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Image of the Reaper shop in Backpack Battles.
Category: General
General
Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 11, 2024
Read Article All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
player in outcast a new beginning
Category: General
General
All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 11, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.