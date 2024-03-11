How To Get Whetstones in Backpack Battles

Backpack Battles is a mixture of an auto-battler and crafting game, with both elements being vital to perfecting your build and gaining LP. The Whetstone is a basic but important building block for any class that prioritizes melee attacks.

Recommended Videos

Backpack Battles has a range of rarity among its items, going from common to godly. Whereas a Rainbow Goobert is considered among the rarest items in the game, a common Whetstone is fairly easy to find. If you’re trying to craft an item that requires a Whetstone, then here’s what you can do.

Where to get a Whetstone in Backpack Battles

Whetstones are common, inexpensive items that you can easily find by refreshing your shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The only way to get a Whetstone in Backpack Battles is to purchase it in the shop in between your battles. Unfortunately, there is no way to craft this item on your own, and it entirely relies on the RNG of the merchant.

Thankfully, the Whetstone is extremely common in the early levels. If you are playing a class that relies heavily on melee attacks and craft melee weapons, such as the Barbarian, then I highly recommend trying to accumulate Whetstones in the early game. Even though this crafting item is common, the frequency that rarer items appear increases in the later game. Consequently, rare items may take the place of Whetstones the longer your run goes on.

If you aren’t seeing any Whetstones in your shop, then you can always click on the rope at the top of your screen to refresh. This only costs one coin and will completely restock the shelves with new items. Usually, I tend to refresh more in the early game since rarer items later down the line will cost more coin.

Whetstone Combinations in Backpack Battles

You can always lock an item by right clicking on it, making it immune to combinations. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Whetstones in Backpack Battles are used to create several different melee weapons. Once you have a Whetstone in your inventory, all you need to do is place it by the weapon you’d like to upgrade. After your next battle, the weapon will then transform into an improved version.

Below are all the items that Whetstones can be used to make. While this list is relatively short for now, there certainly could be more items added in the future which use this resource.

Item Recipe Hero Sword Wooden Sword

x2 Whetstones Hero Longsword Hero Sword

x2 Whetstones Burning Blade Burning Sword

x2 Whetstones

Whetstones are fairly inexpensive, priced at only one coin. Given every known recipe using it only uses two Whetstones, you’ll only spend a max of two coins per upgrade, making the item well worth the investment. For builds such as the Fire Pyromancer, the Burning Blade is a great early addition to your inventory, and will make getting Whetstones early a priority.