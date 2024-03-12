Will Backpack Battles release on Switch?

Backpack Battles is an auto-battler developed by PlayWithFurcifer that pits players against each other in a battle of inventory management. Since the game’s initial release on Steam, many potential players have inquired whether the game intends to release on Nintendo Switch or any other platforms.

Backpack Battles mixes plenty of popular genres, only best described as a rogue-like crafting auto-battler. To succeed in this popular title, you need to craft and purchase items that synergize well with your character and build. As the title may suggest, you also need to carefully place items in your limited inventory, as these too give significant buffs.

This new take on competitive inventory management has taken Steam by storm, but players have wondered whether or not the game will branch out from PC. So far, this is everything we know about any potential Switch or console port for Backpack Battles.

Is Backpack Battles coming to Switch?

In Backpack Battles, the better pack rat wins. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are currently no plans to port Backpack Battles to the Nintendo Switch, but developers have not ruled out the possibility. If you join the Backpack Battles Discord, linked on the game’s home page, then you can see the question posed in the FAQ section.

In the Discord server, PlayWithFucifer developers state the “game needs to prove itself on PC before consoles are a realistic option.” For the time being, it appears that a Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, or Xbox port will entirely depend on how the game performs on Steam.

At the time of writing, Backpack Battles ranks as one of the top played games in its categories on Steam. It’s unclear if this means the studio has crossed their threshold to port the game to console, or is on track to in the future, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that we might see an eventual Switch release.

Will Backpack Battles release on mobile?

There are currently no set plans to release Backpack Battles on mobile, but similar to the potential of a Switch or console release, PlayWithFucifer suggests a successful release could lead to a mobile port.

Mobile gamers might expect a port sooner than any console, as in the Discord FAQ PlayWithFucifer states “the game works well on mobile.” Considering the developer probably already has a functioning mobile build if they know this, this may insinuate a mobile port could be on standby, but the inventory management auto-battler first needs to stick the landing on PC before this possibility becomes a reality.

Given it might be some time before we get a definite answer on any possible future ports, I highly recommend joining the Backpack Battles Discord and following any social media of choice to monitor any future announcements.



