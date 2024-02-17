Slime isn’t so intuitive to make in Infinite Craft. You’ll have to go into a supernatural culture reference route to find it, so many people won’t easily reach it by combining the basic starter elements.

You’ll have to combine Slimer and Water to get Slime. This is probably a reference to the Ghostbusters movie, the iconic green ghost known as Slimer, and the great amount of slime present in the franchise. The recipe is long but will unlock a lot of elements for other discoveries.

How to make Slime in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to Slime in Infinite Craft is through Slimer, the weird person-like slime creature from Ghostbusters. Combining Slimer with Water will get Slime, but that’s easier said than done. Here’s our full recipe below.

How to make Slimer

For Slimer, you’ll need to make Grass and Ghostbuster, each requiring a number of recipes on their own first. Grass is the easiest one and will unlock some elements you’ll need to make Ghostbuster, so we recommend starting with it.

How to make Grass

Cut a plant and get grass. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Grass is the combination of Blade and Plant. Plant is simple, but Blade asks for a few combinations. Here is the step-by-step to make Grass in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Stone = Blade Earth + Water = Plant Blade + Plant = Grass

How to make Ghostbuster

This one is a doozy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It takes a lot of elements to make Ghostbuster, but we’ll break it down to make the experience less overwhelming. You’ll have to get Ghost and Celebrity: start with making Ghost since you’ll need Planet later to get Celebrity and you’ll make it from scratch to reach Ghost.

To reach Ghost, the final combination must be Death and Human. You can check our guide on how to make Human first (which itself is worth crafting for many other combinations). First, make Venus following this recipe:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Wind + Fire = Smoke Smoke + Water = Fog Planet + Fog = Venus

Then, you can make Ghost by combining Steam and Venus. Here’s the step-by-step to make Ghost in Inifinite Craft:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Venus = Life Life + Time = Death Death + Human = Ghost

Once you get Celebrity, the possibilities are endless. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Celebrity requires Star and Newspaper. Start with Newspaper since you can simply combine two Planets. The first step is making Fuel to make Paper, and then link it with Family to create Newspaper. Here’s the full recipe to get Celebrity in Infinite Craft:

Stone + Plant = Fossil Fossil + Earth = Oil Oil + Fire = Fuel Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Fuel = Paper Human + Human = Family Family + Paper = Newspaper Planet + Planet = Star Star + Newspaper = Celebrity

Now that you unlocked everything you need, you just have to combine Silmer with Water to make Slime! Not so hard, was it? Here are some elements you can get by combining other things with Slime: