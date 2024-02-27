Making a School in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining two Teachers. If you want to add some education to your Infinite Craft combinations, a School is a good ingredient to mix and match. So, without further ado, here’s one of the simplest ways how to make School in Infinite Craft.

School recipe in Infinite Craft

Desks and Teas make Teachers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a School in Infinite Craft, combine a Teacher with another Teacher. You can make a Teacher in several ways, but in my experience, the fastest way is to combine Tea and Desk. Here’s how to make both items.

Tea

I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember my teachers ever drinking Tea.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Steam + Plant = Tea

Desk

Making a Desk actually makes sense. All you really need is some Wood.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Plant + Plant = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Tree + Forest = Wood Tea + Wood = Table Table + Table = Desk

School

After you have a Desk and Tea, you can create a School.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Desk + Tea = Teacher Teacher + Teacher = School

Fun School combinations in Infinite Craft

If you combine School with other items, you can get some fun results. Here are a few of my favorites.