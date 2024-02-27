Making a School in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining two Teachers. If you want to add some education to your Infinite Craft combinations, a School is a good ingredient to mix and match. So, without further ado, here’s one of the simplest ways how to make School in Infinite Craft.
School recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a School in Infinite Craft, combine a Teacher with another Teacher. You can make a Teacher in several ways, but in my experience, the fastest way is to combine Tea and Desk. Here’s how to make both items.
Tea
I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember my teachers ever drinking Tea.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Steam
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tea
Desk
Making a Desk actually makes sense. All you really need is some Wood.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Plant
|+
|Plant
|=
|Tree
|Tree
|+
|Tree
|=
|Forest
|Tree
|+
|Forest
|=
|Wood
|Tea
|+
|Wood
|=
|Table
|Table
|+
|Table
|=
|Desk
School
After you have a Desk and Tea, you can create a School.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Desk
|+
|Tea
|=
|Teacher
|Teacher
|+
|Teacher
|=
|School
Fun School combinations in Infinite Craft
If you combine School with other items, you can get some fun results. Here are a few of my favorites.