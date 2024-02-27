Category:
How to make School in Infinite Craft

I must have forgotten how much teachers like Tea.
Making a School in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining two Teachers. If you want to add some education to your Infinite Craft combinations, a School is a good ingredient to mix and match. So, without further ado, here’s one of the simplest ways how to make School in Infinite Craft.

School recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for making School
Desks and Teas make Teachers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a School in Infinite Craft, combine a Teacher with another Teacher. You can make a Teacher in several ways, but in my experience, the fastest way is to combine Tea and Desk. Here’s how to make both items.

Tea

I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember my teachers ever drinking Tea.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Earth+Water=Plant
Steam+Plant=Tea

Desk

Making a Desk actually makes sense. All you really need is some Wood.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Plant+Plant=Tree
Tree+Tree=Forest
Tree+Forest=Wood
Tea+Wood=Table
TableTable=Desk

School

After you have a Desk and Tea, you can create a School.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Desk+Tea=Teacher
Teacher+Teacher=School

Fun School combinations in Infinite Craft

If you combine School with other items, you can get some fun results. Here are a few of my favorites.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
School+Teacher=Student
School+Sand=Sandbox
School+Love=Crush
School+Divorce=Education
SchoolIce Cream=Brain Freeze
School+Diamond=Geology
School+Food=Lunch
School+Volcano=Pompeii
School+Ocean=Fish
School+Cold=Snow Day
School+Wizard=Hogwarts
