How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft

Two steps forward, two steps back.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Feb 23, 2024 05:09 am
Infinite Craft is all about combining two things and getting something new, but what about when you want the opposite of something you already made? There isn’t an option to make an opposite item, but you can, quite literally, make Opposite in Infinite Craft. Here’s how.

Opposite recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipes for making Opposite
Sin and Divorce are polar opposites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So this is a real head-scratcher. Combining opposite things in Infinite Craft isn’t unheard of, but there are a few combinations where the game will give you this adjective. The way I got it was by combining Sin and Divorce. 

Creating both of these takes a bit of effort, but I’ll guide you through the process.

Sin

Before making Sin, you need to make Adam. 

Infinite craft recipe for Adam
Adam recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports
First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WaterEarthPlant
PlantWaterSwamp
PlantSwampVenus Flytrap
EarthWindDust
EarthDustPlanet
Venus FlytrapPlanetVenus
FireWaterSteam
SteamEarthMud
VenusMudAdam

Now that you have Adam, you need to make Sin. Here’s how:

Don’t bite that Apple, Eve! Screenshot by Dot Esports
First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
AdamMudHuman
HumanAdamEve
PlantPlantTree
PlantVenusApple
EveAppleSin

Divorce

To make Divorce, you first need to Ferry. I know it sounds weird, but trust me with this.

Infinite Craft recipe for Ferry
That’s one way to get over a body of water. Screenshot by Dot Esports
First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WaterWindWave
WaterWaveTsunami
WaterTsunamiOcean
OceanEarthIsland
FireWaterSteam
SteamFireEngine
SteanEngineTrain
EngineIslandFerry

Almost there. Once you have a Ferry, it’s time to ring some wedding bells.

Infinite Craft recipe for Marriage
I met my true love on a bus ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports
First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
EarthWaveSand
SandVenus FlytrapSandtrap
MudWaveBeach
SandtrapBeachGolf
FireEarthLava
MudLavaClay
ClayVenusCupid
GolfCupidLove
FerryTrainBus
LoveBusMarriage

Last step. With Marriage and Sin, you can finally get Opposite. Apparently, if you love your married partner too much, it will end in a Divorce. Don’t look at me; I don’t make the rules.

First iIngredientSecond ingredientResult
MarriageLoveDivorce
SinDivorceOpposite
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.