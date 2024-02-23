How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is all about combining two things and getting something new, but what about when you want the opposite of something you already made? There isn’t an option to make an opposite item, but you can, quite literally, make Opposite in Infinite Craft. Here’s how.

Recommended Videos

Opposite recipe in Infinite Craft

Sin and Divorce are polar opposites. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So this is a real head-scratcher. Combining opposite things in Infinite Craft isn’t unheard of, but there are a few combinations where the game will give you this adjective. The way I got it was by combining Sin and Divorce.

Creating both of these takes a bit of effort, but I’ll guide you through the process.

Sin

Before making Sin, you need to make Adam.

Adam recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Earth Plant Plant Water Swamp Plant Swamp Venus Flytrap Earth Wind Dust Earth Dust Planet Venus Flytrap Planet Venus Fire Water Steam Steam Earth Mud Venus Mud Adam

Now that you have Adam, you need to make Sin. Here’s how:

Don’t bite that Apple, Eve! Screenshot by Dot Esports

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Adam Mud Human Human Adam Eve Plant Plant Tree Plant Venus Apple Eve Apple Sin

Divorce

To make Divorce, you first need to Ferry. I know it sounds weird, but trust me with this.

That’s one way to get over a body of water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Wind Wave Water Wave Tsunami Water Tsunami Ocean Ocean Earth Island Fire Water Steam Steam Fire Engine Stean Engine Train Engine Island Ferry

Almost there. Once you have a Ferry, it’s time to ring some wedding bells.

I met my true love on a bus ride. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Earth Wave Sand Sand Venus Flytrap Sandtrap Mud Wave Beach Sandtrap Beach Golf Fire Earth Lava Mud Lava Clay Clay Venus Cupid Golf Cupid Love Ferry Train Bus Love Bus Marriage

Last step. With Marriage and Sin, you can finally get Opposite. Apparently, if you love your married partner too much, it will end in a Divorce. Don’t look at me; I don’t make the rules.