How to make Opposite in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is all about combining two things and getting something new, but what about when you want the opposite of something you already made? There isn’t an option to make an opposite item, but you can, quite literally, make Opposite in Infinite Craft. Here’s how.
Opposite recipe in Infinite Craft
So this is a real head-scratcher. Combining opposite things in Infinite Craft isn’t unheard of, but there are a few combinations where the game will give you this adjective. The way I got it was by combining Sin and Divorce.
Creating both of these takes a bit of effort, but I’ll guide you through the process.
Sin
Before making Sin, you need to make Adam.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Water
|Earth
|Plant
|Plant
|Water
|Swamp
|Plant
|Swamp
|Venus Flytrap
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Earth
|Dust
|Planet
|Venus Flytrap
|Planet
|Venus
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Steam
|Earth
|Mud
|Venus
|Mud
|Adam
Now that you have Adam, you need to make Sin. Here’s how:
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Adam
|Mud
|Human
|Human
|Adam
|Eve
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Plant
|Venus
|Apple
|Eve
|Apple
|Sin
Divorce
To make Divorce, you first need to Ferry. I know it sounds weird, but trust me with this.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Water
|Wind
|Wave
|Water
|Wave
|Tsunami
|Water
|Tsunami
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Earth
|Island
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Steam
|Fire
|Engine
|Stean
|Engine
|Train
|Engine
|Island
|Ferry
Almost there. Once you have a Ferry, it’s time to ring some wedding bells.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Earth
|Wave
|Sand
|Sand
|Venus Flytrap
|Sandtrap
|Mud
|Wave
|Beach
|Sandtrap
|Beach
|Golf
|Fire
|Earth
|Lava
|Mud
|Lava
|Clay
|Clay
|Venus
|Cupid
|Golf
|Cupid
|Love
|Ferry
|Train
|Bus
|Love
|Bus
|Marriage
Last step. With Marriage and Sin, you can finally get Opposite. Apparently, if you love your married partner too much, it will end in a Divorce. Don’t look at me; I don’t make the rules.
|First iIngredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Marriage
|Love
|Divorce
|Sin
|Divorce
|Opposite